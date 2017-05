The results are in and we’re pleased to announce the results of “Name the Park.”

523 votes were submitted, and Erma Joy Brown Park was chosen with 52.6% of the vote.

Thank you to all that participated, and look for the park dedication this summer!

The new Erma Joy Brown Park is located in the southwest corner behind the Arena.

