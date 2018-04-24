Black Diamond Pharmasave Announces Winner of Aloha Gift Basket - Gateway Gazette

UPDATE: The winner of the Special Gift Basket Raffle that we held on our Aloha Customer Appreciation Day was Deborah Allen.

Congratulations from all the Pharmasave staff – Thank you for entering.

We hope you enjoy your Sun & Fun basket!

Customer Appreciation Day is Wednesday, April 18th. This month they have decided to add a little sunshine to the day and offer their customers a fun time. Want a clue as to the theme? ALOHA !!

Grass skirts and leis will adorn the staff and the treats will be extra special – homemade cookies by Deirdre and Abby.

For their Ideal Protein clients, (and prospective ones) they’ll be having the Hibiscus and Watermelon drink and chocolate coconut bars for you to taste.

To round the day off there’s a special gift basket raffle.

After all this snow – bringing some sun and fun to thank their loyal customers seems like a great way to say “Mahalo”.