Black Diamond Smoking and Vaping Bylaw - Gateway Gazette

On Wednesday, October 17, 2018, Council passed Bylaw 18-08 Smoking and Vaping Bylaw. The Bylaw, in its draft version, had been available on the website since October 4th. Administration provided comments, concerns and feedback from residents and the public to Council regarding the Smoking and Vaping Bylaw 18-08. Council gave Bylaw 18-08 2nd and 3rd reading on October 17, 2018. For more information about Smoking and Vaping Bylaw 18-08, please visit the Commonly Requested Bylaws page.

Please watch the Town’s website (Council Agenda) as Council has requested that Administration provide information regarding possible amendments to the Smoking and Vaping Bylaw. This information or proposed amendment will be coming forward to Council in the near future.

