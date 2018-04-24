 Black Diamond Sustainability Fair Welcomes Participants - Gateway Gazette

Black Diamond Sustainability Fair Welcomes Participants

By Contributor

Apr 24

You are invited to participate in the third annual Black Diamond Sustainability Fair on May 12th. We welcome participation as a seminar, presenter, an exhibitor or both. Showcase your sustainable business or product. Present your ideas and share your expertise.

The target audience will include interested public and municipal delegates of the Southern Alberta region on Saturday May 12th. As an Exhibitor your material and product may be showcased in a central location with access to power, light and foot traffic. Prime location and services based on first come first served basis.

Main venue is located at the Flare & Derrick 131 Main Street Turner Valley, and may include other sites within the community. Please confirm your Presentation (speaker) participation on or before Friday April 27th, 2018.

If you would like more information about your invitation to participate, please contact Yvonne Johnson at 403- 933- 4348 or email at [email protected] For any questions or clarification please email with the subject line “Sustainability Fair 2018”

Nurturing and Supporting Sustainable Practices in Our Community and Region

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Black Diamond Pharmasave Announces Winner of Aloha Gift Basket

Sign up for your FREE subscription to the Gateway Gazette email Digests

Black Diamond Sustainability Fair Welcomes Participants

Need to Excavate? Call Paradise Developments

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Deadline at the End of April to Nominate Agriculture’s Industry Leaders Next Post Equine Pre-Purchase Exams