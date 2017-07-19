Black Diamond and Turner Valley: Amalgamation Public Engagement Results

In February 2016, the Councils of Black Diamond and Turner Valley agreed to explore amalgamation. A grant for the Alberta Community Partnership Municipal Restructuring Program was received. Public participation and feedback from community members was a very important step in this process, and a series of open houses occurred in both communities between February 12 to 20, 2017. For residents who were not able to attend the open house events, both web-based and hard copy surveys were available as part of the community consultation process. The outcome of the study has yet to be decided. Councils in both communities want to share the public engagement responses with community members.

For more information, please see the Summary of the Community Engagement Events in Black Diamond and Turner Valley.

