Black Diamond and Turner Valley Outdoor Water Restrictions Downgraded

Effective Wednesday, August 23 at 9 am, emergency water restrictions will be reduced to a level 2, allowing limited outdoor water use. Thanks in large part to help from the community, the total ban on outdoor watering imposed on August 4 has been relaxed. Residents and businesses are asked to continue their water conservation efforts by adhering to the Level 2 watering schedule as outlined below. Black Diamond and Turner Valley Councils and administration sincerely appreciate the ongoing cooperation from the community to decrease water use.

Level 2 Mandatory Conservation Watering Schedule

All outdoor water use including watering lawns, washing vehicles, sidewalks, pads, exteriors of building, filling of hot tubs, recreational use of sprinklers and like water toys, is restricted to the following schedule:

ODD AND EVEN WATERING DAYS: Using the last number of your address (odd or even) determines which days you are permitted outdoor water use:

ODD: numbered addresses may use water for these purposes Thursdays and Sundays

EVEN: numbered addresses may use water for these purposes Wednesday and Saturdays

WATERING: may occur only on such permitted days during the following hours:

6:00 am – 9:00 am; and

7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Irrigation: requests for site and condition specific irrigation scheduling for commercial or industrial operations using a metered irrigation system may be approved in writing by the CAO.

Sod and newly-seeded lawns: requests for water conservation exemption permit for newly seeded lawns or freshly planted sod may be applied for at the Municipal Office.

Non-compliance: Any person found to be in breach of the bylaw may be fined from $100 to $800, as outlined in the Turner Valley Water Use and Conservation Bylaw 14-1036, or Town of Black Diamond Water Use and Conservation Bylaw 14-14.

Monitoring and updates: The situation is monitored regularly. Should water use increase beyond sustainable levels, a water ban may be re-imposed. Residents can report outdoor water use, such as sprinklers running or car washing, by contacting the municipal offices at 403-933-4348 (Black Diamond) or 403-933-4944 (Turner Valley).

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

