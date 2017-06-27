Black Diamond and Turner Valley Post Mandatory Watering Schedules

All outdoor water use including watering lawns, washing vehicles, sidewalks, pads, exteriors of building, filling of hot tubs/Jacuzzis, recreational use of sprinklers and like water toys, is restricted to the following schedule:

ODD AND EVEN WATERING DAYS: Using the last number of your address (odd or even) determines which days you are permitted outdoor water use:

ODD: numbered addresses may use water for these purposes Thursdays and Sundays

EVEN: numbered addresses may use water for these purposes Wednesday and Saturdays

WATERING: may occur only on such permitted days during the following hours:

6:00 am – 9:00 am; and

7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Flowerbeds and vegetable gardens may be watered by hand, during prescribed times, using a watering can or a hose with a nozzle trigger shut off to restrict water flow.

Requests for site and condition specific irrigation scheduling for commercial or industrial operations using a metered irrigation system may be approved in writing by the CAO.

Requests for water conservation exemption permit for newly seeded lawns or freshly planted sod may be applied for at the municipal office.

For more information, please see the Water Conservation Schedule.