Black Diamond & Turner Valley Seek Community Input into New Intermunicipal Economic Development Strategy - Gateway Gazette

Black Diamond – Turner Valley, AB – The towns of Black Diamond and Turner Valley in recognizing the shared potential of their communities are developing the Black Diamond – Turner Valley Intermunicipal Economic Development Strategy. The strategy will leverage existing economic development work done by both communities and advance innovative strategies that stimulate shared growth and prosperity.



To assist with the development of the Intermunicipal Economic Development Strategy, the towns have engaged the services of MDB Insight Inc. As one of Canada’s leading specialist strategic planning and economic development firms, MDB Insight has worked extensively throughout Alberta and has completed numerous economic development projects for communities across the province.



As a critical component of the strategy, an Online Business Survey has been launched seeking input and insight from the business community in both Black Diamond and Turner Valley. It will help gauge strengths, challenges and priority areas for improving business satisfaction as well as identify concrete strategies and actions to support broader economic development goals.



Individual business answers will be kept strictly confidential and the survey should take no more than 15 minutes to complete. Only the summary results will be shared publicly. Businesses are encouraged to complete the survey during the month of August by visiting either town’s website or social media pages to access the survey.



Residents, businesses and members of the community are also invited to participate in one of two interactive workshops on being held on Monday August 19th from 7:00pm -8:30pm or Tuesday August 20th from 7:30pm-9:00pm. Details on the workshops and registration (appreciated but not required) can be found on the municipal websites as listed below.



Link to business survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2G9NZ5L



Link to websites: