 Black Diamond & Turner Valley: Water Conservation - Gateway Gazette

Black Diamond & Turner Valley: Water Conservation

By Contributor

Jun 24

Reminder – Level II water conservation schedule in effect

A gentle reminder that Black Diamond and Turner Valley are at a Level II water conservation schedule. Please adhere to the days and times that are permitted.

Watering can take place from 6-9 am and 7-11 pm only.If your house number ends in an:

  • Odd number you can water on Thursday and Sunday
  • Even number you can water on Wednesday and Saturday

Watering in the early morning and late evening means that there is less evaporation.

Flowerbeds and vegetable gardens may be watered by hand, during the prescribed times, using a watering can or hose with a nozzle trigger shut off to restrict water flow.

All outdoor water use including watering lawns, washing vehicles, sidewalks, pads, exteriors of building, filling of hot tubs, recreational use of sprinklers and like water toys, are restricted to the schedule.

For site and condition specific irrigation scheduling for commercial or industrial operations using a metered irrigation system check with your town office.

For water conservation exemption for newly seeded lawns or freshly planted sod check at your municipal office.

There are many quick and easy ways for you to conserve water – be sure to check the links below.

Conservation Tips

100 Ways To Conserve Water
Be Wise With Water
Potential Causes of High Water Bills
Low Flow Toilet Rebate Program

Rain barrels and rain totes are available to purchase at the Oilfields Recycling Centre in Turner Valley.  Please contact the Turner Valley town office 403-933-4944 to make arrangements to purchase and pickup your new rain barrel/tote.

The Sheep River Regional Utility Corporation (SRRUC) provides the Town of Black Diamond with potable water. To learn more about SRRUC or to view information and meeting minutes, please click the links.

Drinking Water

Public Works utility operators monitor the Town’s potable water to ensure their treatment and distribution processes are continuing to provide safe drinking water for the Town’s residents.  Alberta Environment and Public Works monitor the Town’s drinking water quality against approved water quality guidelines to ensure compliance while delivering safe drinking water and optimization of facility performances.

​Water Hardness

Testing of the water in the Black Diamond system happens regularly, with larger-scale testing occurring twice each year.  Part of the results of those tests provide us with the “hardness level” of our water, which residents with water-softeners need to know.  The most recent test results were from April, 2018, and the hardness level was 270 mg/L or 18.2 gpg.

