Black Diamond & Turner Valley: Water Conservation - Gateway Gazette

A gentle reminder that Black Diamond and Turner Valley are at a Level II water conservation schedule. Please adhere to the days and times that are permitted.

Watering can take place from 6-9 am and 7-11 pm only.If your house number ends in an:

Odd number you can water on Thursday and Sunday

Even number you can water on Wednesday and Saturday

Watering in the early morning and late evening means that there is less evaporation.

Flowerbeds and vegetable gardens may be watered by hand, during the prescribed times, using a watering can or hose with a nozzle trigger shut off to restrict water flow.

All outdoor water use including watering lawns, washing vehicles, sidewalks, pads, exteriors of building, filling of hot tubs, recreational use of sprinklers and like water toys, are restricted to the schedule.

For site and condition specific irrigation scheduling for commercial or industrial operations using a metered irrigation system check with your town office.

For water conservation exemption for newly seeded lawns or freshly planted sod check at your municipal office.

There are many quick and easy ways for you to conserve water – be sure to check the links below.