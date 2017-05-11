Black Diamond’s 2nd Annual Sustainability Fair

The Sustainable Black Diamond Advisory Committee will be hosting the 2nd Annual Sustainability Fair on Saturday May 13 at the Griffiths Centre in Black Diamond from 10am – 5pm. The Griffith Center is located at 122 Government Road.

The Fair will be showcasing sustainable businesses from the area engaging in energy conservation, home energy audits, alternative energy, public transportation, air quality, green utility providers, local food and composting.



There will be speakers on:



Composting at 11:00



Residential solar at 2:00



Sustainable resources at 3:00.



Tours are available for those wanting to learn about energy conservation at 11:00, 1:00 and 3:00. Solar tours will be held at 12:00 and 4:00.



With the recent changes to home utility billing we can show you ways to help reduce costs. And how to access the information on the upcoming provincial programs and a few local programs.



Black Diamond is leading by example in conserving energy, alternative energy and water consumption. Find out what has been worked on to help reduce Town operating costs.



See what can be adapted to conserve energy in your home!

