Black Dog Syndrome and 7 Reasons Why Black Dogs are Awesome - Gateway Gazette

Black dogs are often overlooked in shelters because of something known as “Black Dog Syndrome”.

There’s several explanations as why black dogs might not be adopted as quickly as light-coloured dogs. It could be because black dogs are often portrayed as mean or violent in films or that a stigma against certain types of breeds has put people off of adopting other black dogs. Sometimes potential adopters might pass by a black dog due to superstitious beliefs, similar to the phenomenon surrounding black cats (see our blog post on why it takes so long for black cats to find a home for more information).

We think black dogs are awesome! Here are our top 7 reasons why we know this is true:

Black dogs have black fur, which is less likely to stand out on dark clothing. We’ve all come into the office covered in pet hair before. Make it a little bit less obvious that you hugged your dog goodbye by adopting a black dog! Black goes with everything. Whether you want to keep your dog looking trendy with a blue, red, pink, or white collar, you know it will look fantastic on that sleek black coat. Black dogs look great in your snowy selfies. Ever taken a cute picture of a light-coloured dog in the snow? You may as well have taken a picture of a polar bear in a snowstorm. That’s never a problem with a black dog! Black is the new black. Your new black companion will never go out of style. Black dogs are wonderful companions. Just like any other kind of dog, black dogs can be a great friend to you and your family. Black dogs are good luck! There’s an old Scottish superstition that suggests that a black dog following you home means good luck. Why not help that along by adopting a new friend who can follow you home every day? It sure makes sense to us! Being the owner of a black dog helps break black dog syndrome. We know black dogs are wonderful companions and can provide all of the love that any other dog can. Help us rebel against black dog syndrome!

If you are looking for your new family member, we have black dogs available for adoption right now!