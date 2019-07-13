BMO and the Calgary Stampede Celebrate 19 Farm Families as a Tribute to Alberta Agriculture - Gateway Gazette

Calgary – Recognizing families who represent the true values of agriculture, BMO Bank of Montreal and the Calgary Stampede are proud to recognize 19 southern Alberta families at this year’s BMO Farm Family Awards. The 2019 chosen farm families were welcomed to Stampede Park today for the 23rd annual BMO Farm Family Awards to celebrate the contributions they have made to the agriculture industry and their community.

As leaders in Alberta’s agriculture industry, the winning farm families have deep-seated roots in their communities, a passion for farming and proud family legacies carried on through their day to day operations.

“BMO has a long history of supporting the agricultural community, and we are proud to honour these families and their contributions to the rural way of life that is the very heart of Canada,” said John MacAulay, Regional President, Prairies and Northwest Territories Division, BMO Bank of Montreal. “The BMO Farm Family Awards recognize the contributions made by Alberta farmers, from their deep roots in the community to the stewardship of the lands on which they work, and the values of hard work and commitment that they embody.”

The BMO Farm Family Awards aim to maintain a primary focus on agriculture and agri-food at the Calgary Stampede and within southern Alberta, promote the relationship between urban and rural people and create awareness about agriculture and the value of the family farmer. This event showcases those who take an innovative approach to growing their business, demonstrate a commitment to traditional western values and maintain an exceptional standard of sustainability.

Every year, each of the municipal districts in southern Alberta nominates one family who displays the qualities of a Farm Family. Selected families are brought to Stampede for the BMO Farm Family Awards, which include an awards ceremony, reception and brunch.

“Congratulations to all the Farm Families. I’m proud of all their hard work and contributions to Alberta’s agricultural sector,” said Alberta Minister of Agriculture, Devin Dreeshen. “Farm families demonstrate a great mix of family values and business acumen. I wish these families every success going forward and reiterate that Alberta’s government will create conditions so businesses are best positioned to thrive in Alberta.”

In addition to Devin Dreeshen, the Alberta Minister of Agriculture, John MacAulay, Regional President, Prairies and Northwest Territories Division, BMO Bank of Montreal and Dana Peers, Calgary Stampede President and Chairman of the Board were also in attendance to help recognize the winning families.

MLA Devin Dreeshen

Each Farm Family also received a personalized gate sign and an afternoon at the Calgary Stampede Rodeo.

The winners of the 2019 BMO Farm Family Awards are:

Area Farm Family Family Name Cardston County Mackenzie Red Angus The Mackenzie Family County of Forty Mile No. 8 Torlang Farms The Langeweg Family County of Newell Philpott Honey Producers The Philpott Family County of Warner Quinton Farms Ryan & Lisa Chipman and Family Cypress County Cash Cattle Company The Cash Family Kneehill County Lakeview Farm Limited The Tainsh Family Lethbridge County D & M Bishop Farms Inc. The Bishop Family MD of Foothills No. 31 Miller Farms Brian & Debbie Miller MD of Pincher Creek Westrop Farms Bob Westrop & Family MD of Ranchland No. 66 Big Fire Ranch The Blades Family MD of Taber Linrich Farms Ltd. Richard & Linda Huvenaars and Family MD of Willow Creek #26 Lowe Ranches The Lowe Family Mountain View County Bowhay Farms Jim & Nola Bowhay and Family Rocky View County Lazy M Ranches The Milner Family Special Areas No. 2 The Storch Family The Storch Family Special Areas No. 3 The Blair Family The Blair Family Starland County Two Valley Angus The Holowath Family Vulcan County Crocus Coulee Farms Ltd. Owen & Sherry Malmberg and Family Wheatland County Saddle Ridge Ranch The Kalbhen Family

About the Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the people, the animals, the land, the traditions and the values that make up the unique spirit of the west. The Calgary Stampede contributes to the quality of life in Calgary and southern Alberta through our world-renowned Stampede, year-round facilities, western events and several youth and agriculture programs. Exemplifying the theme We’re Greatest Together; we are a volunteer-supported, not-for-profit community organization that preserves and promotes western heritage and values. All revenue is reinvested into Calgary Stampede programs and facilities.

About BMO and the Calgary Stampede

BMO Bank of Montreal’s ties to the Calgary Stampede are long and remarkable. The relationship between BMO and the Calgary Stampede is the oldest business relationship in Western Canada, dating back to 1884. BMO has been the banker to the Calgary Exhibition since 1899 when lands were christened at Victoria Park. The Agricultural Society had purchased 94 acres of land from the Dominion of Canada and built a race track, cattle sheds and an exhibition building. BMO continued as the banker in 1912 when the first rodeo took place and it became the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede.