Board Member Recruitment: Minister Toews - Gateway Gazette

President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Travis Toews issued the following statement on the centralization of board member recruitment and selection for agencies, boards and commissions (ABCs):

“Last week, the Auditor General released a report highlighting failures of the previous government to appoint board members with the skills and experience needed to effectively serve Albertans.

“The Auditor General described an inefficient process where some boards operated with significant vacancies for long periods of time and had difficulty managing potential conflicts of interest.

“Our government’s experience to date in working with the current process has led to the same concerns. In response, we are taking steps to reduce red tape by centralizing recruitment, which will eliminate duplicate processes, ensure the right skills and competencies are represented at each table, and reduce the time it takes to fill board vacancies all while strengthening board governance.

“The Public Agency Secretariat, within the Public Service Commission, will now coordinate the board member recruitment process for public agencies, boards and commissions.

“Boards will no longer need to engage the services of costly executive search firms, saving Alberta taxpayers money.

“This is about ensuring we have the right skills and competencies represented so that ABCs can efficiently and effectively carry out the important work they do for Albertans.”