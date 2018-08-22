Bold Eagle Grads Eligible for High School Credit - Gateway Gazette

The Bold Eagle program is a challenging six-week summer employment program that combines Indigenous culture learning with military training.
“Connecting students to career paths early on ensures Alberta has an educated, engaged workforce. The Bold Eagle program opens up more opportunities for students to get real-life, hands-on learning and to obtain the credits they need to finish high school.”
~David Eggen, Minister of Education
“The Bold Eagle program blends Indigenous culture and traditions with discipline and teamwork. Programs like this are life-changing. Participants will carry these lessons for the rest of their lives, whether they choose to join the Canadian Armed Forces or follow another career path.”
~Richard Feehan, Minister of Indigenous Relations
“The Bold Eagle program has helped Indigenous youth across Western and Northern Canada cultivate self-confidence, resilience, teamwork skills and self-discipline for 29 years. I am pleased that the hard work that graduates put in over the course of the program now also includes high school credit, providing tangible recognition for their tremendous accomplishments.”
~Brig.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu, Commander 3rd Canadian Division/Joint Task Force West
Participants start the program by learning traditional Indigenous values and teachings from Indigenous Elders and cultural staff. They subsequently learn a range of skills including weapons-handling, navigation, first aid, drill, outdoor field craft and survival. The program runs from July to August each year at the Canadian Armed Forces Base in Wainwright.