From My Bookshelf: Sarah Dunant

By Lynn Willoughby

Transgressions ~ Sarah Dunant

I have read other novels by by this author that I enjoyed more. Nevertheless, this is a riveting, scary tale until you turn the very last page.

Elizabeth’s story, as well as the story of Jake and Mirka, which she is translating from Czechoslovakian, run parallel and are equally disturbing.

Elizabeth lives in London, alone, in a large house with many windows. She notices small things missing, then finds things rearranged, gets unexplained phone calls and finds evidence that someone has been in her house. She discover the how, but not the why, and when she speaks to the police she sounds deranged – even to herself.

After having the locks changed several times, the locksmith says she must have a poltergeist and this unhinges her even more. She does go to the local church and meets with vicar who is having her own troubles with vandals destroying the Christmas Nativity.

This book is a thriller, but it is very well done. Dunant show us the range she has as a writer for her other novels are all very different genres. But if you have ever had the feeling you are being watched, ever looked over your shoulder (even though you have just looked over your shoulder) this is the book for you.

The Birth of Venus

Mapping the Edge

………………….and others

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

