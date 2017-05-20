From My Bookshelf: Shari Lapena

By Lynn Willoughby

The Couple Next Door – Shari Lapena

Every once in while I need a light book – some fluff or a thriller. This one is definitely a thriller.

Marc and Anne are at their next door neighbours having dinner. Their sitter cancelled at the last moment and Marco convinces Anne to leave their six month old baby alone in her crib. They will take the baby monitor and one of them will check on her every half hour. Anne checks on the hour and Marco checks on the half hour. What could possibly go wrong??

When the slightly drunken parents arrive home shortly after one am, Cora is gone! This novel is full to twists, secrets and lies, betrayals and unfaithfulness. I read it in two days!

There are lots of things that are just wrong in this book. Do you ever start cleaning when you are stressed? Does borrowing money from your in-laws ever end well? When you go next door for dinner do you ever drink too much? (Well maybe that’s a yes). Does postpartum depression give you lapses of time that you cannot remember? Does the barista at Starbuck’s remember your baby and the last time you were there?

This book is fast paced with characters who are well defined and real. It is a train wreck on every level but I kept guessing the ending, was very wrong and had to keep reading until the very end.

This is a debut novel.

Who Knew?

In the USA, postpartum depression is one of the leading causes of murder of children less than one year of age.

