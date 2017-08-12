Boost to Bezanson Among Grants to Non-profits

The Bezanson Agricultural Society has moved a big step forward on the development of a new cultural centre with help from provincial funding.

The agricultural society has received a $750,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant. It is one of a number of non-profits in Alberta communities supported by the province’s Community Grants programs.

More than $4.1 million in grants were approved during fiscal 2016-17 to assist projects in northwestern Alberta, including over $3 million in Community Facility Enhancement Program grants for development and improvement of public facilities. Funding of more than $1.1 million in Community Initiatives Program grants was provided to help support programs and services.

Provincewide, a total of $62.1 million was provided in 2016-17 through various Culture and Tourism Community Grants programs to support 1,213 non-profit/voluntary sector projects and programs:

$38 million in Community Facility Enhancement Program grants for 464 projects.

$22.2 million in Community Initiatives Program grants for 742 projects.

An additional $1.9 million was provided through the Other Initiatives Program to support seven projects which provided significant community benefit.

“From La Crete to Lethbridge, non-profit organizations are providing access to community facilities and delivering the recreation, culture and social programs and services that make life better for Albertans and help to grow their communities. The Government of Alberta is proud to support these efforts with funding support through the Community Grants programs.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP) provides matching grants to eligible non-profit organizations to support facility enhancement and development projects. The Community Initiatives Program (CIP) provides operating and programming funding for community-based initiatives. The CIP International Development Program grant also offers support to international emergency relief efforts as well as Alberta-based organizations involved in humanitarian and poverty-reduction projects in developing nations.

Changes to the province’s community grants programs introduced earlier this year and in December 2016 will also provide greater clarity and transparency and ensure funding is directed to priority areas in the non-profit sector.

A complete list of grant recipients and projects is available online. Examples of northwest region projects approved for funding include:

Bezanson Agricultural Society (Bezanson)

Grant amount: $750,000 (CFEP Large): to help expand the existing facility to create a multi-use cultural centre able to host large cultural, sporting and agricultural events.

High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board (High Prairie)

Grant amount: $80,803 (CFEP Small): to assist with renovations and upgrades to the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre.

Fort Vermilion Community Library Society (Fort Vermilion)

Grant amount: $6,000 (CFEP Small): to help replace the library’s furnace and hot water tanks.

La Crete Agricultural Society (La Crete)

Grant amount: $10,000 (CFEP Small): to assist with costs for facility construction at the La Crete Mennonite Heritage Village.

Kinuso & District Volunteer Emergency Response Society (Kinuso)

Grant amount: $23,261 (CIP Project-based): to support the purchase of a new vehicle for the Kinuso & District Fire Department.

High Level Native Friendship Centre Society (High Level)

Grant amount: $14,342 (CIP Project-based): to help host the 2016 Aboriginal Day Celebration.

Smoky Applied Research & Demonstration Association (Falher)

Grant amount: $34,610 (CIP Project-based): to support the cost of hosting the 2017 SARDA Agricultural Trade Show.

Rotary Club of Peace River Society (Peace River)

Grant amount: $3,500 (CIP International Development): to help provide educational scholarships for girls in the Central African nation of Cameroon.

North Peace Youth Support Association (Fairview)

Grant amount: $45,000 (CIP Operating): to help cover the costs of an executive director and staff training. The association provides programming for youth aged 12 to 18, ranging from art, music and drama to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math), as well as community events designed to encourage youth to volunteer and give back.

High Prairie and District Food Bank Society (High Prairie)

Grant amount: $45,000 (CIP Operating): to assist with the costs of a coordinator and assistant coordinator. The society provides 300-500 hampers annually through the food hamper program to feed 800-1,100 people every year. Forty per cent of the clients are children. The organization also provides a community kitchen program to help clients with budgeting and meal preparation.