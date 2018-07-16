Borealis Gallery Showcases Images of Canada’s Triumphs and Tribulations - Gateway Gazette

Canada’s triumphs, failures and sacrifices are on display at Borealis Gallery in a new travelling exhibition from the Canadian Museum of History and Canada’s History Society.

Showcasing unforgettable images and thought-provoking texts, Snapshots of Canada will be presented from July 19 to September 24, 2018.

From the trial of Métis leader Louis Riel to Paul Henderson’s winning goal in the 1972 Summit Series and from the deportation of Japanese Canadians after the Second World War to the standoff at Oka, the exhibition pairs 50 powerful photographs with texts by well-known Canadian historians, authors and journalists.

“Our society and national identity have been shaped by shared experiences and influential moments in our collective history,” said the Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. “Snapshots of Canada reminds us that understanding who we are as Canadians at present is sometimes only possible by looking to the past. I am proud to invite Albertans to view this thought-provoking exhibit featured at the Borealis Gallery this summer.”

“The Canadian Museum of History is delighted to share Snapshots of Canada with the people of Edmonton,” said Mark O’Neill, president and CEO of the Canadian Museum of History. “The exhibition invites visitors to relive both iconic and lesser-known moments that have shaped Canada’s history.”

The photographs, ranging from depictions of high drama to simple joy, were drawn from 100 Photos That Changed Canada (2009) and 100 Days That Changed Canada (2011), published by Canada’s History and HarperCollins Canada. The images and accompanying text explore Canada from four perspectives: Building a Country, Living Together, Seeking Justice and Celebrating Culture. Contributors include literary nonfiction writer Charlotte Gray, best-selling novelist Lawrence Hill, historian Desmond Morton, archivist Jim Burant, award-winning military historian Tim Cook and journalist Peter Mansbridge.

“We selected the photos for their emotional impact, their aesthetic appeal, their uniqueness, and the significance of the subject they depict,” said Mark Reid, editor in chief of Canada’s History and the editor of the two bestselling books that inspired the exhibition. “But most of all, we chose them for the way they reflect who we were, who we are today, and who we can aspire to become as Canadians.”

Other events covered in the exhibition include the fight for women’s rights, the residential school system, the election of the Parti Québécois and the second sovereignty referendum, the Winnipeg General Strike, the legalization of same-sex marriage and Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.

Snapshots of Canada is being presented at the Borealis Gallery, one of four dynamic spaces featured in the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre, located on the main floor of the Edmonton Federal Building, just north of the Alberta Legislature, at 9820-107 Street.

As with all programming offered by the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, this exhibition is free and open to the public seven days a week. Groups of 10 or more are asked to contact the visitor reservation line at 780.427.7362 to make arrangements. Visit assembly.ab.ca/visitorcentre/ borealis/Snapshots.html

This travelling exhibition was developed by the Canadian Museum of History in partnership with Canada’s History Society. It is an expanded version of the Snapshots of Canada outdoor exhibition presented at the Canadian Museum of History, Gatineau, Quebec, from May 17 to October 2, 2017.