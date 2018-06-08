Both Kenney and Nixon Acclaimed as UCP Candidates in their Ridings - Gateway Gazette

Kenney acclaimed as United Conservative candidate in Calgary-Lougheed

June 1st, United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney was acclaimed as the UCP candidate in Calgary-Lougheed for the 2019 Alberta General Election.

“It is an honour to represent the people of Calgary-Lougheed in the Alberta Legislature, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to stand as their representative in next year’s election,” said Kenney.

Kenney was elected as the MLA for Calgary-Lougheed on December 14, 2017 wih 72% of the popular vote after a by-election was held to replace long-time MLA Dave Rodney, who stepped down after 13 years of service.

“I am grateful to Conservative members in Calgary Lougheed for their continued support and confidence. We have an amazing team of volunteers, and hope to increase our support from our historic 72% by-election win last year,” said Kenney.

“It’s great to see a large, talented and diverse field of candidates pursuing UCP nominations across the province. In the next few months we will see dozens of hotely contested UCP nomination races, bringing new energy and members to our movement,” Kenney remarked. “These nominations will pave the way for the 2019 election, when we hope to win the confidence of Albertans to replace the NDP’s failed ideology with common sense solutions to reignite our economy and renew the Alberta Advantage.”