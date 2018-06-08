Both Kenney and Nixon Acclaimed as UCP Candidates in their Ridings - Gateway Gazette

“It is an honour to represent the people of Calgary-Lougheed in the Alberta Legislature, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to stand as their representative in next year’s election,” said Kenney.
Kenney was elected as the MLA for Calgary-Lougheed on December 14, 2017 wih 72% of the popular vote after a by-election was held to replace long-time MLA Dave Rodney, who stepped down after 13 years of service.
“I am grateful to Conservative members in Calgary Lougheed for their continued support and confidence. We have an amazing team of volunteers, and hope to increase our support from our historic 72% by-election win last year,” said Kenney.
“It’s great to see a large, talented and diverse field of candidates pursuing UCP nominations across the province. In the next few months we will see dozens of hotely contested UCP nomination races, bringing new energy and members to our movement,” Kenney remarked. “These nominations will pave the way for the 2019 election, when we hope to win the confidence of Albertans to replace the NDP’s failed ideology with common sense solutions to reignite our economy and renew the Alberta Advantage.”
CALGARY, AB: United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has issued the following statement regarding the acclamation of Jason Nixon as the United Conservative Party candidate in Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre for the 2019 Alberta General Election.
“I would like to offer my congratulations to Jason Nixon on being acclaimed to stand as the United Conservative candidate for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre.
“Jason has been a passionate advocate for his constituents and a valuable member of our team both inside and outside of the Legislature. He is a wonderful voice for a conservatism of the heart, given his background working with the homeless and youth challenged by addiction. He played a critical role in uniting Alberta conservatives over the past year, and in holding the NDP to account as our House Leader.
“I look forward to working with him over the next year to provide Albertans with a strong, common-sense alternative to this NDP government and get our province back on track.”
Quote from Jason Nixon:
“It has been an honour to represent the people of Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre over the past four years,” said Nixon. “I am thrilled to have been given an opportunity to continue bringing their voices to the Alberta Legislature.”