Bow Valley College Regional Stewardship

Bow Valley College announces new Business Development and Aboriginal Relations Lead – Bow Corridor, for Regional Stewardship

CALGARY – Bow Valley College is pleased to announce the appointment of Chanda Moody as Business Development and Aboriginal Relations Lead – Bow Corridor, to the Regional Stewardship department.

As the comprehensive community college for Calgary and surrounding region, Bow Valley College increases access to higher education in regional communities. The Regional Stewardship Department ensures education access in the regions, by linking existing grassroots learning pathways to higher education, and collaborating with other post-secondary institutions to meet the programming needs of each community.

As the Aboriginal Relations Lead, Chanda brings extensive experience acting as a liaison with Aboriginal communities on a variety of projects, and in her new role will focus on building relationships with the Aboriginal communities surrounding Calgary in order to best facilitate opportunities for post-secondary education.

”I’m delighted that Chanda is going to be leading our efforts to increase access to post-secondary education in the Bow Corridor and in Treaty Seven Nations, said June Diment, Director of Regional Stewardship

“Chanda has a strong background in business and in collaboration with Aboriginal communities. She understands the skills local employers need. Those are great talents to support the development of a strong, skilled local workforce and vibrant economies in the Bow Corridor and Treaty Seven Nations.”

Moody will also play an important role in the launch of a planned new campus in Cochrane, slated to open later this year, which will accommodate more learners in the region in a wider range of career programs.

About Bow Valley College

Bow Valley College – Calgary and region’s only Comprehensive Community College – with more than 15,000 full- and part-time students, is a leader in business and health career training, community studies, creative technologies, adult upgrading, and English Language Learning.

Bow Valley College operates regional campuses in Airdrie, Strathmore, Okotoks, High River, Banff, Canmore and Cochrane, providing Career Programs, and Occupational Skills Programs, as well as High School Upgrading and English Language Learning.

