 Boys and Girls Club Presents Postive Parenting Seminar - Gateway Gazette

Boys and Girls Club Presents Postive Parenting Seminar

By Contributor

May 28

SATURDAY JUNE 9, 2018
9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Boys and Girls Club Black Diamond
Full Day Seminar Series

The High River Parent Link Centre is facilitating a Positive Parenting Seminar. Strengthen your knowledge, skills and confidence to become an even more effective parent.

The Power of Positive Parenting: Learn about reasonable expectations, assertive discipline, positive learning environments and looking after yourself as a parent

Raising Confident, Competent Children: Learn how to help your child express their feelings appropriately.

Raising Resilient Children: Learn about emotional resilience in children and six important life skills that help children deal effectively with life’s challenges and thrive.

Presented By: High River Parent Link Centre

Deadline to Register is June 5, 2018 by calling 403-652-8633

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Boys and Girls Club Presents Postive Parenting Seminar

Call Paradise Developments for Your Excavating Needs

State of Emergency Issued for Northwest Portion of the MD of Foothills

Update on Bragg Creek Area Wildfire – Councillor Suzanne Oel

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Call Paradise Developments for Your Excavating Needs Next Post Boys and Girls Club Presents Postive Parenting Seminar