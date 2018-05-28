Boys and Girls Club Presents Postive Parenting Seminar - Gateway Gazette

SATURDAY JUNE 9, 2018

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Boys and Girls Club Black Diamond

Full Day Seminar Series

The High River Parent Link Centre is facilitating a Positive Parenting Seminar. Strengthen your knowledge, skills and confidence to become an even more effective parent.

The Power of Positive Parenting: Learn about reasonable expectations, assertive discipline, positive learning environments and looking after yourself as a parent

Raising Confident, Competent Children: Learn how to help your child express their feelings appropriately.

Raising Resilient Children: Learn about emotional resilience in children and six important life skills that help children deal effectively with life’s challenges and thrive.

Presented By: High River Parent Link Centre

Deadline to Register is June 5, 2018 by calling 403-652-8633