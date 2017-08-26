Bragg Creek Performing Arts Fall 2017 Season

Calum Graham & Don Ross

October 14 2017

Modern finger-style guitar techniques, gorgeous tones instrumental & vocal soundscapes

Pairing these two artists at very different stages in their careers is a great story of mentorship and inter-generational collaboration. Now we are treated to the two guitar greats playing together in same show! Both players use modern fingerstyle playing, featuring lots of extended techniques, alternate tunings, and gorgeous tones—it also creates a soundscape that is larger than the sum of its parts. Oh, and if you think two guys playing acoustic guitars can’t be a rock band, take a listen to the album’s cut, “Hey Ya” and you just might change your mind.

Calum has sandwiched his Bragg Creek appearance between solo tours of China and Germany in the fall of 2017, Don leaves for a solo tour of Korea and Japan after the Bragg Creek gig. We are fortunate to get the two together for one unforgettable night!

http://www.calumgraham.com http://donrossonline.com

Single Tickets Adult $25.00 Senior $23.00

Adult Season Discount $47.73 Senior Season Discount $44.33

Tickets available online @ http://www.braggcreekperformingarts.com

By Phone @ Ticket Line 1-888-655-9090

In person at SunCatchers Bragg Creek – cash only

Shows at Bragg Creek Centre,

23 White Avenue, Bragg Creek. T0L 0K0

MonkeyJunk

November 25 2017 Juno & multiple Maple Blues winners. Gritty Blues/Rock, Swamp & Boogie with a side of funky Soul.

As one of the hardest working bands on the scene today, these Canadian ambassadors of blues/rock are constantly working to up their game in terms of songwriting and musicianship. “Are we a blues band? Yes, but we’re also a soul band, a funk band, a rock band. It depends on the day,” says lead singer Steve Marriner, pointing to their ability to entertain a theatre audience in Alberta, or a slam-dancing student crowd packed into a greasy rock bar in Poland. What makes MonkeyJunk’s music so interesting and different is the substitution of a baritone guitar in place of a normal four-string bass. Marriner rolls out a bottom end while at the same time churning out harmonic riffs that act as counterparts for the main guitar lines. By the way the name MonkeyJunk comes from bluesman Son House, who once said “I’m talking about the blues, I ain’t talking ’bout no MonkeyJunk.”

MonkeyJunk knows how to have a good time, and they’ll ensure that the Bragg Creek audience does too!

