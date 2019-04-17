Brandon Nathan Teixeira wanted for murder - $55,000 reward - Gateway Gazette

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is seeking public assistance in Alberta to locate and arrest Brandon Nathan Teixeira for murder and a combined financial reward of $55,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Background: On October 23, 2017 at 2:10 a.m. the Surrey RCMP in B.C. received a report of shots fired from the 14300-block of Crescent Road in Surrey. Frontline officers arrived to find 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra with gunshot wounds who later died in hospital. On September 6, 2018, Brandon Teixeira was charged with first degree murder in connection with Nicholas Khabra’s death and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

IHIT has increased its efforts to locate Brandon Teixeira and has partnered with Crime Stoppers and the Bolo Program, which has launched an amplification campaign through new technology and communication channels that will hopefully lead to Brandon Teixeira’s arrest.

The Bolo Program is a Canadian public safety innovation project which has partnered with several law enforcement agencies since its inception in 2018. Its mission is to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted so they can help keep communities safe by submitting tips to assist the police in the arrests of these suspects. The program acts as an amplifier for the priority most wanted notices of Canadian police services, also assisting them and their community partners like Crime Stoppers to offer the right incentives for members of the public to submit tips. For further information on the Bolo Program, visit www.boloprogram.org.

“We know that Brandon Teixeira has associates throughout Alberta and he may have made his way out here from B.C.,” says Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT. “Brandon Teixeira poses a significant risk to the safety of whatever community he is in and we need all Albertans to be on the lookout for him. If you see him, do not approach him but call 911 immediately.”

The Bolo Program and Crime Stoppers are offering a combined financial reward of $55,000 for information leading to the arrest of Brandon Teixeira. To be eligible for the reward, information can be reported to 911, the IHIT information line or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or www.solvecrime.ca. This reward is available for an initial period of six months.