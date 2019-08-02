Brenda Strafford Centre Unveils Mural by Indigenous Artist - Gateway Gazette

Check out the completed wall mural in our Centre by talented Artist Kalum Teke Dan! Kalum is a Blackfoot artist and a member of Southern Alberta’s Blood Tribe and has many amazing and iconic pieces throughout the city! We are so grateful for Kalum’s willingness to do this piece in our Centre and hope that it will be enjoyed by the children and families we serve for many years!

The Brenda Strafford Centre (BSC) is the largest second-stage and progressive housing program for families leaving violence in Alberta. Stays at the Centre range between 6 and 30 months and include housing, individual and group counselling, child and youth counselling, respite childcare – and many other wonderful initiatives to support families!

The families are welcomed to the Centre and provided with programs and services in a supportive, inclusive and client-centered environment.

BSC is committed to providing quality services and support to the families they serve!

Programs and services include:

•Shelter Programs

•Outreach Programs

•Child, Youth and Family Counselling

•Child Care Programs

•Community Support

•Multicultural and Indigenous Support

•Educational Support

To learn more about the Centre visit our website at brendastraffordsociety.com