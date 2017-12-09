Breton RCMP – Theft of six horses

Winfield, Alberta – Breton RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate and return six horses to their owners after they were stolen from a Winfield area farm.

Sometime during the night of December 6th, unknown person(s) entered a property along Highway 13 between Buck Lake and Winfield. Tire tracks at the scene indicate that a truck and trailer were brough in and six horses were loaded. The animals were discovered to have been taken the following morning by the owners.

The animals are described as:

1. Socorro – 2006 all grey Hanoverian gelding, 16.3 hands high (hh), Hanoverian brand on back left hip, scar on back right leg

2. Peppy – 2001 red dun Quarter Horse (QH) gelding, white blaze on face, 14.2 hh, brand on front left shoulder

3. Willard – 2001 read roan QH gelding, 16hh, brand on front left shoulder, wide white blaze on face, 3 white stockings on front right and both back legs

4. Solstice – 2009 chestnut Hanoverian mare, 16hh four white socks, half stripe and star on face

5. Buddy – 2010 all grey QH gelding, 15hh

6. Zoro – 2008 bay QH gelding 14.2hh with a scar on his back left leg

“These horses are like family to their owners,” says RCMP Corporal Curtis Peters. “They are devastated by this. It’s our hope that they can be returned safe and sound as soon as possible.”

f you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [ www.crimestoppers.ab.ca ] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the Breton RCMP at 780-696-3502 . I

