Bridge Lane Closures in Lethbridge begin Tuesday - Gateway Gazette

The bridge on Highway 3 over the Oldman River in Lethbridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction for rehabilitation work, starting Tuesday, April 24.

Motorists can expect delays.

Drivers will be restricted to the westbound lanes, one in each direction, until July. The speed limit will be reduced to 50 kilometres per hour, and there will be a lane- width restriction of 3.7 metres for large truck traffic.

There will be no pedestrian access to the bridge during the project.

There may also be periodic traffic delays on Coal Banks Trail and parking restrictions in the area once work is underway.

Check 511 for regular updates.