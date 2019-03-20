 Budget 2019 - A $41-Billion Cover-Up: Scheer - Gateway Gazette

Budget 2019 – A $41-Billion Cover-Up: Scheer

By Contributor

Mar 20

Ottawa, ON – The Honourable Andrew Scheer, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Official Opposition, issued the following statement on Budget 2019:

“With Budget 2019, Justin Trudeau is covering up his corruption under $41 billion of brand new spending paid for by tax hikes if he’s re-elected.

“It is the most expensive cover-up in the history of cover ups.

“Mr. Trudeau’s plan is obvious. Massive deficits to distract Canadians from his corruption before the election. Massive tax hikes to pay for them after the election.

“Canadians will not be distracted by Mr. Trudeau’s cover-up deficits. They demand answers on the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal and Conservatives will do everything we can to get them.

“In the days ahead, we will continue to oppose Mr. Trudeau’s cover-up agenda. Tomorrow, MPs will debate a Conservative motion calling on him to waive privilege and allow Jody Wilson-Raybould to speak.

“If Justin Trudeau expects us to quietly accept a cover-up of his interference in a criminal prosecution, he is in for a rude awakening.”

