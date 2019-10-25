Budget 2019: A Plan for Jobs and the Economy - Gateway Gazette

Budget 2019 takes bold action to get Albertans back to work. It creates the right conditions to bring jobs, growth and investment back to Alberta while getting our fiscal house in order to stop the reckless dive into debt. It will do so by cutting taxes on job creators, removing red tape and supporting skills training to grow Alberta’s economy and increase our self-reliance.
On spending, Alberta’s new budget includes a moderate 2.8 per cent spending reduction over four years and protects front-line services, including funding for health and education.
“This budget reflects our commitment to living within our means, ending a nine-year run of government overspending and balancing the budget by 2023. It also includes supports to drive investment and help businesses succeed, while fuelling the economy and creating well-paying jobs for Albertans.”Travis Toews, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance
The spending restraint is paired with a prudent economic forecast positioning Alberta to deal with future economic uncertainties. Budget 2019 forecasts a gradual climb in revenues in 2019-20 – with total revenue estimated to be $50 billion, $392 million higher than in 2018-19.
Budget 2019 also maintains or increases funding for core social services. For example, Children’s Services spending will increase by 15.2 per cent and Community and Social Services’ budget will expand by 7.6 per cent over four years.
“We are focusing our resources on those who need it the most. We’re very happy to be able to provide more funding for children, seniors and families.”Travis Toews, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance
The 2019 capital plan sees continued support for critical ongoing projects that reflects needs in areas such as health and education.
Budget 2019 delivers on key government commitments of getting Albertans back to work, making life better for Albertans and standing up for Alberta. It is a meticulously developed plan to balance the province’s budget by fiscal year 2022-23.
Some of the commitments include: