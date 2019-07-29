Budweiser Canada Brewed with 100% Renewable Electricity Supported by Direct Energy - Gateway Gazette

Budweiser brings back Clydesdales in new Super Bowl LIII ad to drive home commitment to 100% renewable electricity

Toronto: Budweiser, the King of Beers, believes it can brew the highest quality beer while contributing to a brighter, cleaner future. As part of a global initiative, Budweiser Canada announced today that it is now brewed with 100% renewable electricity supported by Direct Energy, one of North America’s largest retail providers of electricity and natural gas.

With this partnership, Budweiser Canada receives ECOLOGO Certified Renewable Energy Certificates, equivalent to the electricity used to brew Budweiser. The Certificates are supported by Direct Energy and are sourced from across Canada from 100% renewable biomass, hydro-electric (water) and wind power sources.

“Beer is intimately tied to the environment it comes from and brewing our beer relies on a healthy environment,” said Todd Allen, vice president of marketing, Labatt Breweries of Canada. “Through this initiative, we can make sure that every watt we use to brew Budweiser helps green Canada’s electricity grid and contributes to our long-term business sustainability.”

Budweiser, no stranger to the Super Bowl, will use its coveted advertising airtime to celebrate and reinforce its pledge to positive change. In its North American spot, “Wind Never Felt Better,” Budweiser celebrates its commitment to clean electricity, with the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales and Dalmatian as its stars.

“We are thrilled to grow our relationship with Budweiser Canada by delivering Renewable Energy Certificates to them in Canada,” said Darin Holst, senior director, Canada, Direct Energy. “With significant expertise in designing customized renewable energy solutions for our customers, we are confident that the move to environmentally friendly sourcing will deliver on our shared renewable energy goals for Canadians.”

By 2025, all Budweiser around the world will be brewed with 100% renewable electricity, which is in line with its parent company AB InBev’s commitment to achieve 100% of purchased electricity covered by renewables by the same year.

For more information, visit www.budweiser.ca/en/bettertomorrow.

About Budweiser Canada

Budweiser – the King of Beers – has been brewed since 1876 under the highest quality standards. Brewed in Canada for more than 35 years, Budweiser uses only the finest ingredients without any artificial ingredients, additives or preservatives. Budweiser is distinguished by its clean, crisp, distinctive flavour, the result of a unique beechwood aging process.

About Direct Energy

Direct Energy is one of North America’s largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with over four million customers. Direct Energy gives customers choice, simplicity, and innovation where energy, data, and technology meet. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), an international energy and services company, Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and eight provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com.