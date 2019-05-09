Build an Emergency Kit - Gateway Gazette

Lists and information about what to include in your emergency kit to sustain you and your family for 72 hours.

Overview

In an emergency, you will need some basic supplies. By taking a few simple steps you can become better prepared to face a range of emergencies.

You and your family should be prepared to be self-sufficient for a minimum of 72 hours.

Below you will find emergency kit lists to help you and your family become more prepared. The items below will not apply to every situation or every person and you should personalize your kit to suite your particular situation.

Basic kits

All emergency kits should contain the following basic items:

3-day supply of water (4 litres per person per day)

non-perishable food for all family members and pets (3-day supply)

first-aid kit

flashlight

battery-powered radio

extra batteries

an extra set of car keys, credit cards, and cash

sanitation supplies

extra eyeglasses or contact lenses

important family documents and contact numbers including: insurance documents emergency phone numbers list

prescriptions or special medications

chargers for electronic communication devices

a change of clothes for each family member

You can also buy prepackaged basic kits including car kits, visit Get prepared for more information.

Checklists

Use the following checklists to build specific emergency kits:

Special items

Emergency supply requirements vary depending on your needs. You will need to decide which essential items to include for yourself and your family.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding or have infant children you will want to include:

feeding items: breastfeeding aides formula bottles baby food extra water

diapers, wipes and extra changes of clothes

prenatal vitamins, ointments and medications for mom and baby (over-the-counter and prescription)

Disabilities and special needs

If you have special needs you will want to include additional supports. For example, if you use a wheelchair you may want to include:

tire patch kit or can of seal-in-air product to repair flat tires on your wheelchair or scooter

supply of inner tubes

pair of heavy gloves to protect your hands while wheeling over glass or other sharp debris

latex-free gloves for anyone providing personal care to you

spare deep-cycle battery for a motorized wheelchair or scooter

a lightweight, manual wheelchair as a backup to a motorized wheelchair, if possible

spare catheters, if needed

your power outage backup plan

Allergies and chronic conditions

If you have severe allergies, chronic medical conditions or other medical needs, you will want to include the necessary supplies. For example, if you have diabetes you will want to include:

MedicAlert bracelet or identification

extra supply of insulin or oral agent

pump supplies, syringes, needles and insulin pens

small container for storing used syringes and/or needles

blood glucose testing kit, spare batteries and record book

supply of blood glucose and urine ketone testing strips and fast acting insulin for high blood glucose, if needed

fast acting sugar for low blood glucose

extra food to cover delayed meals

ice packs and thermal bag to store insulin

additional snacks to maintain blood glucose

Updating your kit

Your kit should be updated every 6 months to ensure food and medications are not expired, the water is fresh, clothing still fits, personal documents and credit cards are up-to-date, and batteries are charged.

Use daylight savings as your reminder to update your emergency kits or add a twice-annual reminder to your phone or calendar.

You should also consider seasonal requirements when you update your kits.

In the spring include:

bug spray

sunscreen

hats

lighter clothing

In the fall include:

warm clothing

extra blankets

When packing your kits, dividing items into groups and packing them in Ziploc bags helps organize items and prevents leaks from melting, broken or spoiled items.

