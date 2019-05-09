Build an Emergency Kit - Gateway Gazette

Lists and information about what to include in your emergency kit to sustain you and your family for 72 hours.
In an emergency, you will need some basic supplies. By taking a few simple steps you can become better prepared to face a range of emergencies.
You and your family should be prepared to be self-sufficient for a minimum of 72 hours.
Below you will find emergency kit lists to help you and your family become more prepared. The items below will not apply to every situation or every person and you should personalize your kit to suite your particular situation.
All emergency kits should contain the following basic items:
You can also buy prepackaged basic kits including car kits, visit Get prepared for more information.
Use the following checklists to build specific emergency kits:
Emergency supply requirements vary depending on your needs. You will need to decide which essential items to include for yourself and your family.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding or have infant children you will want to include:
If you have special needs you will want to include additional supports. For example, if you use a wheelchair you may want to include:
If you have severe allergies, chronic medical conditions or other medical needs, you will want to include the necessary supplies. For example, if you have diabetes you will want to include:
Your kit should be updated every 6 months to ensure food and medications are not expired, the water is fresh, clothing still fits, personal documents and credit cards are up-to-date, and batteries are charged.
Use daylight savings as your reminder to update your emergency kits or add a twice-annual reminder to your phone or calendar.
You should also consider seasonal requirements when you update your kits.
In the spring include:
In the fall include:
When packing your kits, dividing items into groups and packing them in Ziploc bags helps organize items and prevents leaks from melting, broken or spoiled items.
To connect with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency:
Hours: 8:15 am to 4:30 pm (open Monday to Friday, closed statutory holidays)
Phone: 780-422-9000
Fax: 780-644-1044
Toll free: 310-0000 before the phone number (in Alberta)
Email: [email protected]
Address:
Alberta Emergency Management Agency
14515 122 Ave NW
Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2W4