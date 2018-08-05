Building a Healthy and Active Future for Calgary - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government is investing in Vivo for Healthier Generations’ facility to help more Calgarians live active, healthy lives.

The province is providing $15 million over three years for the project, which will add 25,900 square metres (85,000 square feet) to the popular health and wellness centre operated by the charity in northeast Calgary. The expanded venue will include a unique indoor park and an applied research facility that will become a centre of excellence in helping families become healthier, happier and more connected.

“Everyone in Calgary deserves great places to be active and get to know their neighbours. That’s what Vivo is all about, and it’s why we are proud to work with them to improve and expand their great work. Together, we’re building a world-class health, recreation and research facility, one that will make life better for people and families in Calgary.” ~Rachel Notley, Premier

Vivo works closely with more than 22 community organizations to provide programming to families in the rapidly growing neighbourhoods of north Calgary. Since the centre opened in 2004, there have been more than 1.3 million visits annually to the facility to gather, celebrate, be active and play.

“This investment means Vivo will have the capacity to expand services and continue to ensure that more than 1,500 low-income families share in the benefits of a state-of-the-art recreation and fitness centre. This expansion also means that the facility will continue to serve as a gathering place for family, friends and neighbours to celebrate the rich diversity that flourishes here in northeast Calgary.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

“Our communities are excited by the province’s decision to invest in healthy individuals, families and the community. This new funding recognizes that social connections and physical activities are equally important to our shared well-being.” ~Cynthia Watson, chief evolution officer, Vivo for Healthier Generations

