Building a Vibrant Future Through Youth Leadership – Rotary Club of Calgary South Donates $1 Million to the Calgary Stampede Foundation - Gateway Gazette

On Thursday, April 4, 2019, representatives from the Calgary Stampede, the Calgary Stampede Foundation and Rotary Club of Calgary South gathered in celebration of youth empowerment at a signing ceremony, where Rotary Club of Calgary South generously donated $1 million to the Calgary Stampede Foundation.

“We are extremely excited and proud to continue our working relationship with the Calgary Stampede and the Calgary Stampede Foundation through the development of Youth Campus,” says Ron Prokosch, President of Rotary Club of Calgary South. “Over the years, Youth Campus will support thousands of youth in their chosen development in both leadership and art. Together, the Rotary Club of Calgary South and the Calgary Stampede will extend our reach in both culture and the community,” adds Prokosch.

The million dollar donation will go directly towards empowering youth leaders in our community through two youth leadership initiatives: the revitalization of Oliver House in Youth Campus on Stampede Park and the start of a bursary in support of Calgary Stampede Foundation youth programs.

Oliver House will be used by youth program leaders from both the Calgary Stampede Foundation and other community organizations. The vision is for leaders to come together in this space to cultivate new ideas for youth achievement, develop best practices for community learning and collaborate on education models. These leaders will inspire youth to take risks, test out what it is like to be a leader and facilitate big picture conversations.

Currently, Youth Campus sees more than 300 users each day. The revitalization of Oliver House will help advance the Calgary Stampede’s vision of having upwards of 1,000 community users in Youth Campus.

Representatives from Rotary Club of Calgary South showcase the vision for Oliver House

The brand new bursary benefiting the Calgary Stampede Foundation programs will go towards supporting participants in each program who have a financial need. The goal of this bursary is to make sure that these youth development programs remain accessible to all exceptional youth in our community, regardless of financial status.

“This tremendous gift from Rotary Club of Calgary South clearly exemplifies how we are Greatest Together,” says Bob Thompson, Chair, Calgary Stampede Foundation. “Our relationship with the Rotary Club of Calgary South has been long-standing, with a collective belief that stronger youth make a stronger community. This donation will directly support two important initiatives and help drive Youth Campus’ goal of supporting and advancing youth in our community.”

The Calgary Stampede, the Calgary Stampede Foundation and Rotary Club of Calgary South gather in celebration of youth empowerment

Over the past 60 years, Rotary Club of Calgary South and the Calgary Stampede have worked together to build a more welcoming, friendly, accessible and vibrant Calgary. This long-standing partnership between the two organizations first started in 1957, when the Rotary Club of Calgary South moved their headquarters to Stampede Park. In 1958, Rotary Club of Calgary South partnered with Calgary Stampede Lotteries to offer the first ever Rotary Dream Home prize, which is still one of the highlights of the Stampede Lottery to this day. Each year, many Rotary Club of Calgary South volunteers donate their time in July, selling lottery tickets on the Stampede Midway.

Source: Calgary Stampede