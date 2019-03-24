Building Connections in Lethbridge - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta will build a new bridge on Highway 3 over the Oldman River in Lethbridge.

The eastbound Highway 3 bridge needs to be replaced to meet the needs of the growing Lethbridge population and to support critical commercial and industry activity.

In 2018 the government stepped up and rehabilitated the current bridge to ensure it was safe for users in the short term. The new bridge is a long-term solution that meets the needs of the community, with features like a pedestrian pathway.

Highway 3 is the major east-west corridor in southern Alberta between Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The Highway 3 bridge provides a vital connection between destinations in and around Lethbridge.

“Our government is committed to building strong, sustainable infrastructure across the province. This new long-awaited bridge puts safety first while ensuring Lethbridge commuters spend less time in traffic and more time with their family and community.” ~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

“The Highway 3 bridge has been used by Lethbridge commuters for many years. With safety at top of mind, we are pleased the Alberta government is investing in these long-awaited improvements.” ~Chris Spearman, mayor, City of Lethbridge

Quick facts