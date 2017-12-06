Building Markets and Relationships with Minnesota

Over two days, Environment Minister Phillips will promote Alberta’s investment opportunities, discuss the province’s strong regulatory framework and pipeline safety and share the success of Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan.
“Trips like this one are a valuable way to build relationships that can lead to economic opportunities, attract investment and help create jobs. Supporting Alberta’s economic development is a high priority for our government.”
>~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office
The estimated cost for Minister Phillips and one political staff for this international mission is approximately $3,850.
Date
Event
|Wednesday, Dec. 6
|Thursday, Dec. 7
|
*Subject to change