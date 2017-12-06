Building Markets and Relationships with Minnesota

Alberta is one of the best places to do business – and Environment Minister Shannon Phillips is taking that message to Minneapolis.

Over two days, Environment Minister Phillips will promote Alberta’s investment opportunities, discuss the province’s strong regulatory framework and pipeline safety and share the success of Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan.

“Trips like this one are a valuable way to build relationships that can lead to economic opportunities, attract investment and help create jobs. Supporting Alberta’s economic development is a high priority for our government.” >~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

The estimated cost for Minister Phillips and one political staff for this international mission is approximately $3,850.

Itinerary*

Date Event Wednesday, Dec. 6 Travel from Calgary to Minneapolis, Minn.,

Lunch briefing with Paul Connors, Canada’s acting Consul General to Minneapolis

Meeting with Rick Hansen, State Representative and Minority Lead, House Environment and Natural Resources Committee

Meeting with Kurt Daudt, Speaker, House of Representatives, and Tina Smith, Lieutenant Governor

Dinner with Jobs for Minnesota. Guests include:

Nancy Norr, director, Economic Development Allete/Minnesota Power

Dave Lislegard, Lakehead Constructors

Harry Melander, president, Minnesota Building Trades

Jason George, Governmental Relations, International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 49

Russ Hess, Government Relations, Labourer’s Union

Cam Winton, director, Energy and Labour-Management Policy, Minnesota Chamber

John Swanson, vice-president, Major Projects Execution, Enbridge

Lorraine Little, director, Community and Indigenous Engagement, Enbridge Thursday, Dec. 7 Meeting with John Linc Stine, commissioner, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

Meeting with Jessica Looman, commissioner, Minnesota Department of Commerce

Interview with Minnesota Public Radio

University of Minnesota Institute on Energy:

Presentation: “Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan: A Conversation with Minister Shannon Phillips”

Panel discussion with J. Drake Hamilton, Fresh Energy

Media interview with the Star Tribune

Meeting with Kate Knuth, chief sustainability officer, City of Minneapolis

Travel from Minneapolis, Minn., to Calgary

*Subject to change