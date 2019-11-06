Building schools for the future

Following through on its commitment to continue building new schools, the province has announced 25 new school projects.

Minister LaGrange, Minister Panda and Minister Sawhney announce provincial school capital funding at Nose Creek School in Calgary.

The Budget 2019 capital plan supports 15 new schools, including brand new high schools in Calgary, Edmonton, Leduc, Blackfalds and Langdon. Six schools are slated for replacement and four will receive modernization or additions. Together, the 25 projects will receive $397 million.

“We made a promise to Albertans that our government will continue to build new schools, and we are doing exactly that. Through our significant investment in new schools, replacements, modernizations and infrastructure upkeep, our children will continue to learn in up-to-date and safe spaces. This will result in better success in our classrooms. The future is bright for Alberta students.”Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education

“These 25 projects confirm our government’s commitment to continue to build schools across the province. Alberta Infrastructure will continue to deliver key infrastructure projects to build prosperity for Albertans.”Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure

Budget 2019 also includes $1.4 billion over four years to continue work on previously announced school projects across Alberta, which includes $123 million for about 250 new modular classrooms to address the most urgent needs for additional space across the province. There are more than 60 projects underway in the province. Twenty-seven are expected to be open for the 2020-21 school year, and the remaining projects are in various stages of planning and construction.

The province will also provide $527 million to school divisions for plant operations and maintenance to support the day-to-day upkeep of school facilities. Additionally, $194 million will support the capital maintenance and renewal of existing school buildings through the Infrastructure Maintenance and Renewal Program.

“I am pleased that the government chose to make this announcement here in Calgary-North East. Students and families in my community will be relieved to hear that they will be getting the new high school we have needed for a long time. I’m proud that this critical funding was included in Budget 2019, as this was one of my first and most important motivations for why I wanted to represent Calgary-North East at the legislature.”Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services and MLA for Calgary-North East

“On behalf of our students and the Calgary Board of Education, we would like to thank Minister LaGrange and Minister Panda for this important investment in school capital. We are pleased they chose to come to Calgary to make this provincial announcement and look forward to new CBE schools that will benefit students in north Calgary and in the growing community of Auburn Bay.”Marilyn Dennis, chair, Calgary Board of Education

The 25 capital projects are:

Community School Authority Project Type/Name *Beaumont Conseil scolaire Centre Nord (Greater North Central Francophone Education Region) new school (K-12) *Blackfalds Wolf Creek Public Schools new high school (9-12) Buffalo Head Prairie Fort Vermilion School Division Blue Hills Community School addition & modernization Calgary – Auburn Bay Calgary Board of Education new elementary school (K-4) Calgary – Auburn Bay Calgary Board of Education new middle school (5-9) Calgary – north Calgary Board of Education new high school (10-12) Carstairs Chinook’s Edge School Division Carstairs Elementary School addition Cochrane Calgary Catholic School District new elementary/junior high school (K-9) Condor & Leslieville Wild Rose School Division David Thompson solution modernization/replacement *Edmonton – south east Edmonton Public Schools new high school (10-12) Edmonton – Windermere-Keswick Edmonton Public Schools new elementary/junior high (K-9) *Edmonton – Heritage Valley Town Centre Edmonton Catholic Schools new high school (10-12) Edmonton – Windermere/Keswick Edmonton Catholic Schools new elementary/junior high (K-9) *Fort Chipewyan Northland School Division Athabasca Delta School modernization/replacement *Grande Prairie Peace Wapiti School Division Harry Balfour School replacement *Langdon Rocky View Schools new junior/senior high school (7-12) *Leduc Black Gold School Division new high school (10-12) Legal Conseil scolaire Centre Nord(Greater North Central Francophone Education Region) new elementary/junior high school (K-9) Morinville Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools Morinville Community High School CTS modernization Morrin Prairie Land School Division Morrin School replacement Peace River Conseil Scolaire du Nord-Ouest(Northwest Francophone Education Region) École des Quatre-Vents replacement *Red Deer Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools new middle school (6-9) Smoky Lake Aspen View Public Schools H.A. Kostash replacement *St. Albert St. Albert Public Schools Bellerose Composite High School addition & modernization Whitecourt Living Waters Catholic Schools new elementary school (K-3)

*Design funding

