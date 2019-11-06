Lifestyle

Building schools for the future

Leave a comment

Following through on its commitment to continue building new schools, the province has announced 25 new school projects.

Building schools for the future
Minister LaGrange, Minister Panda and Minister Sawhney announce provincial school capital funding at Nose Creek School in Calgary.

The Budget 2019 capital plan supports 15 new schools, including brand new high schools in Calgary, Edmonton, Leduc, Blackfalds and Langdon. Six schools are slated for replacement and four will receive modernization or additions. Together, the 25 projects will receive $397 million.

“We made a promise to Albertans that our government will continue to build new schools, and we are doing exactly that. Through our significant investment in new schools, replacements, modernizations and infrastructure upkeep, our children will continue to learn in up-to-date and safe spaces. This will result in better success in our classrooms. The future is bright for Alberta students.”Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education

“These 25 projects confirm our government’s commitment to continue to build schools across the province. Alberta Infrastructure will continue to deliver key infrastructure projects to build prosperity for Albertans.”Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure

Budget 2019 also includes $1.4 billion over four years to continue work on previously announced school projects across Alberta, which includes $123 million for about 250 new modular classrooms to address the most urgent needs for additional space across the province. There are more than 60 projects underway in the province. Twenty-seven are expected to be open for the 2020-21 school year, and the remaining projects are in various stages of planning and construction.

The province will also provide $527 million to school divisions for plant operations and maintenance to support the day-to-day upkeep of school facilities. Additionally, $194 million will support the capital maintenance and renewal of existing school buildings through the Infrastructure Maintenance and Renewal Program.

“I am pleased that the government chose to make this announcement here in Calgary-North East. Students and families in my community will be relieved to hear that they will be getting the new high school we have needed for a long time. I’m proud that this critical funding was included in Budget 2019, as this was one of my first and most important motivations for why I wanted to represent Calgary-North East at the legislature.”Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services and MLA for Calgary-North East

“On behalf of our students and the Calgary Board of Education, we would like to thank Minister LaGrange and Minister Panda for this important investment in school capital. We are pleased they chose to come to Calgary to make this provincial announcement and look forward to new CBE schools that will benefit students in north Calgary and in the growing community of Auburn Bay.”Marilyn Dennis, chair, Calgary Board of Education

The 25 capital projects are:

CommunitySchool AuthorityProject Type/Name
*BeaumontConseil scolaire Centre Nord (Greater North Central Francophone Education Region)new school (K-12)
*BlackfaldsWolf Creek Public Schoolsnew high school (9-12)
Buffalo Head PrairieFort Vermilion School DivisionBlue Hills Community School addition & modernization
Calgary – Auburn BayCalgary Board of Educationnew elementary school (K-4)
Calgary – Auburn BayCalgary Board of Educationnew middle school (5-9)
Calgary – northCalgary Board of Educationnew high school (10-12)
CarstairsChinook’s Edge School DivisionCarstairs Elementary School addition
CochraneCalgary Catholic School Districtnew elementary/junior high school (K-9)
Condor & LeslievilleWild Rose School DivisionDavid Thompson solution modernization/replacement
*Edmonton – south eastEdmonton Public Schoolsnew high school (10-12)
Edmonton – Windermere-KeswickEdmonton Public Schoolsnew elementary/junior high (K-9)
*Edmonton – Heritage Valley Town CentreEdmonton Catholic Schoolsnew high school (10-12)
Edmonton – Windermere/KeswickEdmonton Catholic Schoolsnew elementary/junior high (K-9)
*Fort ChipewyanNorthland School DivisionAthabasca Delta School modernization/replacement
*Grande PrairiePeace Wapiti School DivisionHarry Balfour School replacement
*LangdonRocky View Schoolsnew junior/senior high school (7-12)
*LeducBlack Gold School Divisionnew high school (10-12)
LegalConseil scolaire Centre Nord(Greater North Central Francophone Education Region)new elementary/junior high school (K-9)
MorinvilleGreater St. Albert Catholic SchoolsMorinville Community High School CTS modernization
MorrinPrairie Land School DivisionMorrin School replacement
Peace RiverConseil Scolaire du Nord-Ouest(Northwest Francophone Education Region)École des Quatre-Vents replacement
*Red DeerRed Deer Catholic Regional Schoolsnew middle school (6-9)
Smoky LakeAspen View Public SchoolsH.A. Kostash replacement
*St. AlbertSt. Albert Public SchoolsBellerose Composite High School addition & modernization
WhitecourtLiving Waters Catholic Schoolsnew elementary school (K-3)

*Design funding

Related information

Multimedia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *