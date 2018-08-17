Building Stronger Communities Across Alberta with Federal Gas Tax Fund - Gateway Gazette

First of two annual funding transfers now available for more than 350 communities across the province

Edmonton, Alberta – Investing in modern efficient public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy sustainable communities.

The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $114.7-million annual instalments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) to Alberta. In total, the province will be provided with over $229.5 million this year through the fund.

The GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports local infrastructure projects across the province each year. In the Town of Canmore, GTF funds are supporting new connections for pedestrians and cyclists through expansion of the active transportation route along Legacy Trail in the direction of downtown Banff and Lake Louise. In Lac La Biche, residents will enjoy 15 kilometres of newly paved road that will lead to smoother, safer travel. In Paradise Valley, funding will be used to replace fire hydrants along several key streets to ensure reliable access to the Village’s emergency water supply for years to come.

Recreation, roads and water systems are only three of the 18 project categories eligible for funding under the program. This wide range demonstrates the flexibility of the GTF in allowing communities to direct their allocations to their most pressing local needs.