Building Stronger Communities Across Alberta with Federal Gas Tax Fund - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton, Alberta – Investing in modern efficient public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth, strengthening the middle class and developing healthy sustainable communities.
The Government of Canada has delivered the first of two $114.7-million annual instalments of the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) to Alberta. In total, the province will be provided with over $229.5 million this year through the fund.
The GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports local infrastructure projects across the province each year. In the Town of Canmore, GTF funds are supporting new connections for pedestrians and cyclists through expansion of the active transportation route along Legacy Trail in the direction of downtown Banff and Lake Louise. In Lac La Biche, residents will enjoy 15 kilometres of newly paved road that will lead to smoother, safer travel. In Paradise Valley, funding will be used to replace fire hydrants along several key streets to ensure reliable access to the Village’s emergency water supply for years to come.
Recreation, roads and water systems are only three of the 18 project categories eligible for funding under the program. This wide range demonstrates the flexibility of the GTF in allowing communities to direct their allocations to their most pressing local needs.
“Local governments know best what their communities need and the Government of Canada is proud to deliver stable, long-term funding that they count on to develop and maintain their public infrastructure. By investing in our communities, the Government of Canada is promoting economic growth and environmental sustainability, strengthening the middle class and helping ensure all Canadians have access to the opportunities they need to succeed.”
The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
“Our government is committed to working with all levels of government to support the local projects that keep Alberta’s communities strong and vibrant. From clean water, to safe roads, and beautiful parks where you can go to unwind and stay active, we are dedicated to investing in what matters to Albertans.”
The Honourable Shaye Anderson, Minister of Alberta Municipal Affairs
