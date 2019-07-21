Business as Usual for Forest Lookout Observers - Gateway Gazette

An amendment to the Employment Standards Regulation restores previous working arrangements for the province’s essential wildfire detection program.

Alberta’s forest lookout observers perform a critical function in the protection of our forests and communities. A legislative amendment will now ensure lookout observers are on duty during all critical times.

“Forest lookout observers have a unique working environment and an important duty to our province. By putting these new provisions in place, we are ensuring flexibility is maintained in work arrangements and that our forests are protected.”Jason Copping, Minister of Labour and Immigration

“The previous government recklessly changed the operating hours of our lookout towers. They didn’t understand lookout towers require unique rules. This year we provided the necessary resources to our fire services team to ensure no fires went undetected.”Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Government has worked closely with union representatives to quickly remedy the issue. The changes to the Employment Standards Regulation ensure that the rules for hours of work, including days of rest and overtime, fit the unique circumstances of the job. Lookout observers will now be able to fully perform their critical roles.