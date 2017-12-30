Business Barometer®: Optimism remains sluggish; small businesses plan to increase wages in early 2018

Toronto/Calgary, December 28, 2017 – As we head into the new year, small business confidence remains muted across much of the country, according to the latest Business Barometer® survey, released today by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).
The monthly index measuring small business optimism edged up in December to 59.7 (out of 100), well below its 12-month peak of 66.0 in May 2017. One normally sees an index level of between 65 and 70 when the economy is growing at its potential.
“Despite a growing economy, the concern over rising wages and taxes have many small businesses nervous about what the first few months of 2018 holds for them,” said Ted Mallett, Vice-President and Chief Economist at CFIB.
The survey does show a big jump in short-term wage expectations: over the next three months, small businesses plan to increase wages by 2.7 percent—by far the highest reading recorded since the survey was initiated in 2009.
Provincial Results: Quebec remains on top
Once again, business owners in Quebec are the country’s most optimistic—as they have been for much of 2017—with that index rising almost a point to 66.3. Larger improvements of more than three points came from British Columbia (64.3) and Alberta (60.1), while Saskatchewan (50.9) experienced the biggest drop in confidence.
|
Confidence Index
|
Change from November
|Quebec
|66.3
|+0.9
|British Columbia
|64.3
|+3.5
|Nova Scotia
|60.8
|+0.9
|Alberta
|60.1
|+3.9
|Ontario
|57.5
|-0.8
|Manitoba
|57.4
|+2.1
|Prince Edward Island
|56.5
|+0.7
|Saskatchewan
|50.9
|-1.4
|New Brunswick
|50.8
|-0.6
|Newfoundland & Labrador
|50.0
|+1.0
Industry results: Retail and hospitality sectors are most pessimistic
Despite the holidays, business owners in the retail (53.7) and hospitality (44.5) sectors are the least confident heading into 2018; both industries saw big declines in December.
Conversely, the financial services, insurance and real estate sector saw the largest increase (+6.1) in confidence in December and is now the most optimistic industry group, with an index score of 66.1.
