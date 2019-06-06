Business Community Responds with Bill 4 Support - Gateway Gazette

Business leaders have expressed overwhelming support for the proposed Red Tape Reduction Act.

“In business, time is money. The government is sending a strong signal that Alberta is open for business by making our operating environment more competitive. Cutting red tape gives Alberta employers more time to create jobs and grow the economy instead of being burdened by cumbersome and costly regulations.”Janet M. Riopel, president & CEO, Edmonton Chamber of Commerce

“Alberta has an opportunity to become one of the most attractive places in the world for oil and natural gas investment. We need to improve our regulatory efficiency, certainty and stability, and a focus on cutting red tape is crucial in order to achieve this goal.”Tim McMillan, president and CEO, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

“The Alberta construction sector and our overall economy needs a more streamlined, defined and efficient regulatory process that ensures the environment and public safety are protected while not constraining innovation, competition and investment in our province.”Jeff Watt, president, Ledcor Constructors