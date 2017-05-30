Business Owners Encouraged to Respond to NAFTA Survey: Deadline June 5th

NAFTA Modernization Survey

Input Needed by June 5th

The U.S. process for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has begun. Earlier this month, United States Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer officially notified Congress of the Administration’s intent to renegotiate NAFTA. This starts a 90-day period during which the Administration will consult with Congress on negotiating objectives.

The Administration has published a Federal Register Notice that seeks public comments on a total of seventeen topics that will help inform the direction, focus, and content of the NAFTA negotiations. These include digital trade, intellectual property rights, regulatory practices, state-owned enterprises, services, customs procedures, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, labor, environment, and small and medium-sized enterprises. All North American stakeholders are welcome to submit public comment.

To assist in these efforts, the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region (PNWER) has created the following survey to gather feedback and compile data from industries and organizations across North America on modernizing NAFTA. The Department of Commerce and regional Congressmen have asked PNWER to help with providing input and data from stakeholders for the public comment period. The Canadian Parliament has also asked PNWER for stakeholder input from our region.

Please take a few minutes to complete the PNWER survey. Feedback from the survey will be aggregated and used to formulate PNWER’s public comments. Responses to the survey will be non-attributable to you.

Please complete the survey by Monday, June 5th, to ensure we have time to compile the responses and submit them.

We would appreciate if you could widely distribute the link to the survey with your partners across North America.

Link: bit.ly/naftasurvey

We also encourage you to consider submitting your own public comments directly to the USTR before June 12th at the following link:

https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=USTR_FRDOC_0001- 0413

For more information on PNWER’s NAFTA Modernization Taskforce, visit www.pnwer.org or contact Nate Weigel at [email protected] 206-443-7723.

ABOUT PNWER

The Pacific NorthWest Economic Region (PNWER) was created in 1991 by the states of Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, and the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

PNWER is a statutory public/private non-profit dedicated to increasing the economic well-being and quality of life for all citizens of the region, while maintaining and enhancing our natural environment.

Our overarching goals are to:

Coordinate provincial and state policies throughout the region

Identify and promote “models of success”

Serve as a conduit to exchange information.

Promote greater regional collaboration

Enhance the competitiveness of the region in both domestic and international markets

Leverage regional influence in Ottawa and Washington D.C.

Achieve continued economic growth while maintaining the region’s natural environment

PNWER’s 22 working groups develop yearly action items at our Summits to continually advance policy initiatives with public and private stakeholders.

Learn more at www.pnwer.org.

