Businesses Share Ideas on Consumer Protection

The province is engaging with business leaders on ways to create a fair marketplace for buyers and sellers.

Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean is participating in a roundtable discussion with business leaders at the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce today, ahead of a public open house tonight.

The minister wants to hear their ideas on ways to protect consumers from unfair practices and businesses from unfair competition. She will meet with Calgary business leaders at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

“I am pleased to meet with Alberta’s business leaders to hear their views about how we can help businesses compete, while protecting families from scams and unfair deals. We want to strengthen consumer protections in Alberta because it creates consumer confidence in the marketplace – and that’s good for business.” Stephanie McLean, Minister of Service Alberta

“These consultations provide an opportunity to build on the strong relationship that exists between business and consumers. We encourage the entire business community to share their valuable knowledge and perspectives on treating consumers fairly. Together, we can ensure that consumers are protected and that businesses thrive in a fair, competitive marketplace.” Janet Riopel, president and CEO, Edmonton Chamber of Commerce

Minister McLean has also launched a series of six open houses and invites Albertans to share their ideas in person. The first open house kicks off tonight in Edmonton from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Earlier this summer, government launched an online survey and more than 2,500 Albertans have shared their ideas on consumer issues ranging from high-cost credit and door-to-door sales to concert ticket sales and car repairs. The survey will be open until Sept. 15.

The online survey, roundtable discussions and open houses are part of a consultation to make life more affordable for Albertans by improving Alberta’s consumer protection laws. The public’s input will help strengthen consumer protection and help businesses compete fairly.

Updates on the consultation are available on Twitter with #ABConsumerProtection and online at ServiceAlberta.ca.

Session dates and locations:

Sept. 6, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Edmonton, Whitemud Crossing Public Library

Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Calgary, Nicholls Family Public Library

Sept. 11, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Grande Prairie, Grande Prairie Regional College

Sept. 13, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Fort McMurray, Wood Buffalo Regional Library

Sept. 14, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Red Deer, Downtown Public Library

Sept. 19, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Medicine Hat, Medicine Hat College

Quick facts