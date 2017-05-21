Busy Times for the Beef Club

By Club Reporter Jessie Blatz

On April the 9th our club got together for a fitting and showmanship clinic at the Millarville Racetrack. We were lucky enough to have Peter Watkins teach us about clipping our show animal’s hair to make them look their absolute best. He also went over the proper way to show our projects in the ring. Thanks Peter for the great information.

A group of the Millarville Stockland members attended the Chinook Junior Stock Show in Claresholm on April the 19th and had a great time. It is always a good warm up show to work the kinks out of our steers and heifers and we all came home with hoodies, buckets and candy.

A yearly tradition on the first Saturday in May isn’t just the Kentucky Derby, it is highway clean up! We got started on our 14km of Highway 22 and 22X on a sunny morning. We had so many hands working, we got finished in about 2 hours! The best part of the day was the great pizza and drinks at Jane’s Café in Priddis, thank you to Jane and Cory for feeding all the hungry kids and parents.

May 14th was the club Achievement Day. The entire group got together at the Millarville Racetrack to show off all our project animals. The day started with multi-judging. This year we all judged goats. Thanks to Danielle Bradish for bringing the adorable little goats to judge.

We then moved on to the sheep show portion of the day. Former member Paul Rishaug judged both confirmation and showmanship in the sheep show. Justin Watkins had Grand Champion market lamb with Tanner Watkins as reserve champion market lamb. Justin was also first with his Ewe lamb and Sage Runge was second with her ewe lamb. In the yearling ewe class Sage Runge was first and Wyatt Runge was second. Sage Runge also had the top two year old ewe and champion flock. Sage also showed the Grand Champion breeding ewe and Justin Watkins had the Reserve Champion breeding ewe. Justin Watkins won Junior Sheep Showmanship and Sage Runge won Intermediate Sheep Showmanship.

The next part of the show was the Beef Female show. Jessie Blatz was first with his junior heifer and Tanner Watkins was second with his junior heifer. Finn Blatz won top intermediate heifer and Clara Blatz was second. Amy Jardie won top senior heifer and Megan Rawn was second. Wyatt Runge had top two year old cow-calf pair and top three year old cow-calf pair. Wyatt’s sister, Sage showed the second place three year old cow-calf pair. Congratulations to Wyatt for also showing to top herd class. Herd class is for the members that show a heifer, two year old and three year old cow-calf pairs. Jessie Blatz also won best home grown heifer, and Grand Champion female while his brother Finn won Reserve Champion Female.

The entire club took a break for a wonderful lunch and snacks. The hit of the day was the meringue cookies that Mrs. Campbell brought. We really hope to see more of the cookies at future meetings.

After lunch we got back to showing with the Cleaver Kid calendar calf show. Maddie Watkins, Tessa and Tori Ackermann all did a great job of showing their calves. The final part of the day was the steer show. Justin Watkins was first in the junior steer class and new member Daulton Neufeld was second. Finn Blatz was first with his intermediate steer and Clara Blatz was second in the class. Martie Blatz had the top Senior Steer with Ethan Beck in second. Martie Blatz also won best home grown steer and Grand Champion Steer, her brother Finn was Reserve Champion Steer.

The day rounded out with the beef showmanship classes. Jessie Blatz was top Junior Beef Showman and Justin Watkins was second. New member Zachary Neufeld was top Intermediate Beef Showman and Clara Blatz was second. Sisters Amy Jardie and April Jardie were first and second senior showmen respectively. Congratulations to all the members on the successful day of showing.

The club would like to thank Amanda Matthews-Haywood for judging the beef confirmation and showmanship classes. She did a great job of placing our animals and giving us lots of good feedback to help us to improve for 4-H on Parade. We would also like to thank William Blackie for coming to take pictures of the day, Danielle Bradish for helping out in the ring and all the parents and friends for coming to watch the show. We especially want to thank the mothers for coming out on your special day instead of sleeping in on Mother’s Day.

Millarville Stockland 4-H Club would like to thank our buckle sponsors: Southern Alberta Livestock Exchange, Cervus Equipment, Blatzie’s Backhoe Services and Calgary Stockyards. Achievement Day sponsors: Seventh Heaven Ranch, Agriterra Equipment, Foothills Auctioneers, Crop Production Services, Farm Credit Canada, Richfield Equipment, Country Food Mart AG Foods, and Bar T 5.

The next big event for our club will be 4-H on Parade. This is the Calgary Regional 4-H show held at the Calgary Stampede grounds from June first to the fourth. We all look forward to showing our heifers and steers again at the Stampede Grounds. The event ends with the Steer Sale on June 4th at 1:00 pm. If you are interested in purchasing a 4-H steer from one of the Club members or just want some more information, check out our Facebook page (Millarville Stockland 4-H Beef) or find us on Instagram as (Stockland4h). You can also email our club leader Susan Jeffery at [email protected]

