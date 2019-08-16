Busy Weekend Coming Up in the Foothills - Gateway Gazette

Check out all the events happening this weekend in our Foothills Communities.

Longview

Twin Cities Hotel would like to invite you to come hang out on our nice grass patio and listen to this amazing group! They will be playing through the afternoon and evening starting at 1pm, Saturday, Aug 17.

This is a show you don’t want to miss!!!



The Misery Mountain Boys are an Edmonton based group, a 5 piece old-time swing and jump blues band, including upright bass, guitar, clarinet, mandolin, and drums.

Bar U Ranch

Working cowboys and cowgirls ride for active brands competing in events that reflect their day to day lives. The winning ranch team goes on to ride for the Bar U brand at the Heritage Ranch Rodeo in Edmonton later this year.

The day begins at 10 AM on Sunday, Aug 18, with the Pekisko Creek Trade Fair and Art Show.

Ranch Rodeo Action begins at Noon. (Note: this is a new start time!)

Hang on to your hats! The “Women of the Wild West” will add their pageantry and flair to the day.

National Historic Site admission includes the Old Time Ranch Rodeo.

Millarville & Priddis

The Priddis & Millarville is a family friendly event and fun for ALL ages! Come visit us and see hundreds of exhibitors showing thousands of animal handling and arts and handicrafts talents! Check out the World Champion Rooster Crowing, Tractor and Heavy Horse Pulls, the Millarville Farmers’ Market on each day, Farm Truck Competition, Dairy Goat Demonstration, Talent Show, Horse Shows BOTH days!

Participate in Watermelon and Pie eating Competitions, Make and Take Decorated Cookies, Bird Houses, Painted Rocks and Fibre Arts, our Famous Pie Auction, Quilt Auction, Raffle Draw, and, and, and!

Come and see this and so much more!

Okotoks

Sunday August 18th, 10am to 4pm

The George is proud to be a major sponsor of the Okotoks Show & Shine!

“The Olde Towne Okotoks Show & Shine was established in 2009 and continues to be one of the most popular events in Okotoks. With over 10,000 spectators filling the streets of Olde Towne Okotoks each summer to view more than 500 unique cars, trucks and motorcycles this event can’t be missed.



This event is all about fun! We focus on fun for car enthusiasts, fun for the many spectators, and fun for the volunteers both young and old. Walking through the streets on event day one can hear the comments of spectators marveling over the many spectacular entries in the show reminiscing the day they may have owned one of these rare entries. Many of the young onlookers gain a new appreciation of the value and love many people have for the many vehicles on display.”