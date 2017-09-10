C. Ian McLaren School Gets New Modular Classroom

A new modular classroom was moved into place at the end of July in preparation for the new school year.
About Modular Classrooms
High-performance modular classrooms provide improved durability and can retain its shape during multiple moves. The modular classrooms look like permanent classrooms on the inside.
- Meet the National Building Code of Canada and the Alberta Building Code, 2006;
- Support the attainment of LEED (Leadership in Energy Efficient Design) Silver Certification;
- Designed to provide a 50-year service life based on Canadian Standards Association’s standards and withstand a minimum of 10 re-locations over the life of the contract;
- Meet specified gross floor area specifications and interior volume requirements;
- Meet specified fire codes and design specifications for wind and snow loads;
- Acoustic standards, including isolation of noise from mechanical units and isolation of exterior noise;
- The walls and roof assemblies and windows are to meet specified technical standards; and
- Indoor air quality, humidity, temperature and lighting are to meet specific technical requirements outlined in the contract.
(Alberta Infrastructure)
WREM is the company that constructed the modular classroom.
Like this:
Like Loading...