C. Ian McLaren School Gets New Modular Classroom

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 10

A new modular classroom was moved into place at the end of July in preparation for the new school year.

About Modular Classrooms

High-performance modular classrooms provide improved durability and can retain its shape during multiple moves. The modular classrooms look like permanent classrooms on the inside.

  • Meet the National Building Code of Canada and the Alberta Building Code, 2006;
  • Support the attainment of LEED (Leadership in Energy Efficient Design) Silver Certification;
  • Designed to provide a 50-year service life based on Canadian Standards Association’s standards and withstand a minimum of 10 re-locations over the life of the contract;
  • Meet specified gross floor area specifications and interior volume requirements;
  • Meet specified fire codes and design specifications for wind and snow loads;
  • Acoustic standards, including isolation of noise from mechanical units and isolation of exterior noise;
  • The walls and roof assemblies and windows are to meet specified technical standards; and
  • Indoor air quality, humidity, temperature and lighting are to meet specific technical requirements outlined in the contract.

(Alberta Infrastructure)

WREM is the company that constructed the modular classroom.

