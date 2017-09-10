C. Ian McLaren School Gets New Modular Classroom

A new modular classroom was moved into place at the end of July in preparation for the new school year.

About Modular Classrooms

High-performance modular classrooms provide improved durability and can retain its shape during multiple moves. The modular classrooms look like permanent classrooms on the inside.

Meet the National Building Code of Canada and the Alberta Building Code, 2006;

Support the attainment of LEED (Leadership in Energy Efficient Design) Silver Certification;

Designed to provide a 50-year service life based on Canadian Standards Association’s standards and withstand a minimum of 10 re-locations over the life of the contract;

Meet specified gross floor area specifications and interior volume requirements;

Meet specified fire codes and design specifications for wind and snow loads;

Acoustic standards, including isolation of noise from mechanical units and isolation of exterior noise;

The walls and roof assemblies and windows are to meet specified technical standards; and

Indoor air quality, humidity, temperature and lighting are to meet specific technical requirements outlined in the contract.

(Alberta Infrastructure)

WREM is the company that constructed the modular classroom.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

