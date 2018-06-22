Cabinet Changes Demonstrate Stability for Albertans - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley has reduced the size of cabinet and appointed Calgary-Currie MLA Brian Malkinson as the new Minister of Service Alberta.

“We live in a volatile world. Growing volatility around tariffs is bad for our steel and aluminum industries, and is especially bad for the working people who rely on those industries for good jobs. Volatility around our dairy industry is bad for our dairy farmers, and general volatility in the world is bad for all of us. I want Albertans to know, regardless of whatever chaos and instability is going on in the world around us, your cabinet is focused on you, your family and your job.” ~Rachel Notley, Premier

The minor changes see the total size of cabinet reduced by one, with two ministers sworn into new roles.

Danielle Larivee will continue to serve as Minister of Children’s Services, with the added responsibility of Minister Responsible for the Status of Women.

Brian Malkinson will serve as the Minister of Service Alberta.

Biographies

Danielle Larivee

Danielle Larivee was elected to the legislative assembly of Alberta as the member for the constituency of Lesser Slave Lake on May 5, 2015. She was sworn in as Minister of Children’s Services on Jan. 19, 2017. Before that, she had served, since October 2015, as Minister of Municipal Affairs. On Nov. 27, 2017, Larivee was named Deputy Government House Leader.

She previously served as a member of the Standing Committee on Privileges and Elections, Standing Orders and Printing and as a member of the Standing Committee on Alberta’s Economic Future.

Before serving with the legislative assembly of Alberta, Larivee worked for more than 17 years as a registered nurse with Alberta Health Services. During this time, she also spent two years working in home care for the Driftpile First Nation and two years as a licensed practical nurse instructor with Northern Lakes College.

An active member of her community, she served as treasurer for her local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving from 2013 to 2015, as chair of the Lesser Slave Lake Regional Wellness Advisory Committee from 2014 to 2015 and as president of Local 315 of the United Nurses of Alberta from 2011 to 2015.

Larivee holds a bachelor of science in midwifery from the Midwives College of Utah and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Alberta. She also is an alumna of the TUXIS Parliament of Alberta.

Larivee and her three children reside in Slave Lake, a place she has called home for more than 35 years, a community abundant with rivers and lakes that she enjoys kayaking whenever she has the opportunity.

Brian Malkinson

Brian Malkinson was elected to the legislative assembly of Alberta as the member for the constituency of Calgary-Currie on May 5, 2015.

He has served as deputy chair of the Standing Committee on Legislative Offices and the Select Special Auditor General Search Committee. He has also served as a member of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts and the Standing Committee on Resource Stewardship.

Previously, Malkinson was deputy chair of the Select Special Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner Search Committee and a member of the Standing Committee on Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund.

Malkinson is originally from British Columbia. He obtained a degree in science from Simon Fraser University, where he served as the president of the Interactive Arts and Technology Student Union.

He has been employed in the heavy-equipment industry as a salesman at a heavy-duty engine supplier since making a career change from working as a designer/analyst for Internet startups.

Malkinson resides in Calgary, where he enjoys car restoration, music, art and recreational sports.