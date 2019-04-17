Calgary 9-1-1 Celebrates Young Heroes - Gateway Gazette

Last week the City of Calgary recognized five young Calgarians at the 9-1-1 Heroes Awards Ceremony. These extraordinary young people were honored for their courage, maturity and quick thinking, helping to bring vital emergency assistance to a person in need.

Emilina Kachuk, Maryam Yasir, Laura Campos, Dyllan Domagala and Emily Moreton were nominated by the emergency communications officer who took their 9-1-1 call.

“We are so proud of these brave young individuals and their ability to keep cool under pressure,” said Doug Odney, Calgary 9-1-1 commander. “Knowing how and when to call 9-1-1 is an important skill for all citizens to have. These children have set a great example everyone can learn from.”

Awards were presented by the nominating emergency communications officer alongside Calgary 9-1-1 Commander Doug Odney, Calgary Fire Department Chief Steve Dongworth, Calgary Community Standards Director Richard Hinse, Calgary Community Standards Chief Bylaw Officer Damian Cole, and Calgary Police Service Sergeant Tara Normand.

The 9-1-1 Heroes Awards Ceremony precedes National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW), which runs from April 14 to 20, 2019. This special week recognizes the first of the first responders who are always there to walk citizens through emergency situations and support emergency responders on the front lines, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Calgary 9-1-1 receives, evaluates and dispatches 9-1-1 emergency and non-emergency calls for its internal stakeholder agencies which include Calgary Police Service and Calgary Fire Department. In addition, Calgary 9-1-1 is contracted as the satellite dispatch centre for call evaluation and dispatch for Alberta Health Services Emergency Medical Services in Calgary and is the public safety answer point and fire call evaluation and dispatch centre for Rockyview County, M.D. of Bighorn and seven additional communities.

Source: City of Calgary