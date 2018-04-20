Calgary 9-1-1 Recognizes Young Heroes - Gateway Gazette

Calgary – The City of Calgary recognized seven young Calgarians at the 9-1-1 Heroes Awards Ceremony for using quick, calm thinking to appropriately dial 9-1-1. Each hero was nominated by the emergency communications officer (ECO) who took their 9-1-1 call, recognizing the hero as providing significant assistance to emergency responders and those needing help.

“Heroes walk among us every day and they come from all walks of life and all ages,” said Calgary 9-1-1 acting Commander Doug Odney. “We are so pleased to recognize these young people, but we are mostly pleased they were able to help someone who was likely having one of the worst days of their life.

Awards were presented by the nominating ECO, alongside Calgary 9-1-1 Acting Commander Doug Odney, Calgary Fire Department Chief Steve Dongworth, Calgary Police Service Superintendent Steve Barlow, Chris Salmon, Chair of the EMS Foundation and Nate Pike, AHS EMS Public Education Officer.

“We are so proud of these brave young individuals and their ability to keep cool under pressure,” said Odney. “Knowing how and when to call 9-1-1 is an important skill for all citizens to have. These children have set a great example everyone can learn from.”

The 9-1-1 Heroes Awards Ceremony caps off National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW), which runs from April 8 to 14 this year. This special week recognizes the first of the first responders who are always there to walk citizens through emergency situations and support emergency responders on the front lines, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year

Calgary 9-1-1 receives, evaluates and dispatches 9-1-1 emergency and non-emergency calls for its internal stakeholder agencies which include Calgary Police Service and Calgary Fire Department. In addition, Calgary 9-1-1 is contracted as the satellite dispatch centre for call evaluation and dispatch for Alberta Health Services Emergency Medical Services in Calgary and is the public safety answer point and fire call evaluation and dispatch centre for Rockyview County, M.D. of Bighorn and seven additional communities.