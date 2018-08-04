Calgary Airport Authority Launches Music Program with In-Terminal Performances by Local Talent - Gateway Gazette

Calgary, Alberta – The Calgary Airport Authority (the Authority) is excited to launch its expanded music program, welcoming guests to Calgary with musical performances from local artists throughout the airport. Working with Calgary-based music organizations, Calgary Folk Fest, Calgary International Blues Festival and the Honens International Piano Competition, YYC Calgary International Airport is showcasing the city’s diverse talent to a global audience.

Starting July 16, musicians will be entertaining guests of YYC Calgary International Airport throughout the domestic and international terminals and the LINK Passenger Shuttle stations to enhance guest experiences. This addition to the airport atmosphere will provide guests with a unique opportunity to discover the musical talent found right here in Calgary.

“We are dedicated to providing guests with memorable experiences at the airport that reflect our city and region,” said Bob Sartor, President and CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority. “Working with local organizations to launch the in-terminal music program provides us with the opportunity to showcase Calgary’s talent to the world.”

The airport-based music program aligns with the Authority’s newly-announced strategic direction, North Star; a vision focusing on elevating guest experiences through creating effortless and memorable airport experiences that reflect Calgary’s legendary hospitality and the region’s natural beauty.

“By placing our guests at the heart of everything we do, we are striving to captivate visitors to return to the Calgary region,” says Michael Hayward, Vice-President of Marketing and Guest Experience of The Calgary Airport Authority. “Our promise is to create elevated experiences for our guests, and our music program will leave a lasting memory on visitors through YYC for many years to come.”

Kicking off the airport performances are Amelie Patterson, Mariel Buckley and Tory Rosso with the Calgary Folk Fest.

Video assets of the performance and interview clips with Michael Hayward are available upon request.

About the Calgary Airport Authority

The Calgary Airport Authority is a not-for-profit organization incorporated under the Regional Airports Authorities Act of Alberta. The Calgary Airport Authority is responsible for the management, operation and development of YYC Calgary International Airport and Springbank Airport (YBW). YYC is an important economic engine for the city, region and province, welcoming 16.3 million passengers in 2017, supporting more than 50,000 jobs and generating billions of GDP per annum in economic activity.