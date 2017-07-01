Calgary Bars, Pubs and Venues Sparkle at Best Bar None Awards

Awards recognize commitment towards safety and responsible service

This year, fifty-eight Calgary bars, clubs, pubs and entertainment venues received Best Bar None accreditation for their commitment to high customer service and safety standards.

The 6th annual Best Bar None Calgary Awards and Accreditation Night honour venues that demonstrated outstanding commitment to make their nightspot a safer environment. From this group, nine venues also won awards for continuing to raise the bar on service and patron safety:

Bar/Lounge: National on 10th Hotel Bar: Jetz Bar and Lounge (Best Western Port O’Call Hotel) Restaurant and Bar: Buzzards Restaurant and Bar Small Pub: Hudsons Canada’s Pub (Crowfoot) Pub: Hudsons Canada’s Pub (Downtown) Large Pub: Hudsons Canada’s Pub (Shawnessy) Club: Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dance Hall Campus: The Last Defence Lounge (U of C) Casino: Cowboys Casino

“Congratulations to all the award winners and accredited venues who continue to raise the bar in customer service and safety standards. The AGLC is pleased to work with industry and our partners in growing Best Bar None to show patrons our joint commitment to the risk of alcohol-related harms.” Alain Maisonneuve, President & CEO AGLC

In July, a new Best Bar None social marketing campaign is being launched in Calgary, Edmonton and Grande Prairie (Best Bar None participating communities) to further promote how Best Bar None accredited venues are places to visit for a safer, enjoyable experience for both patrons and staff. Marc Halat, Manager/Chief Licence Officer, Compliance Services, Calgary Community Standards

“These awards are an important part of our industry here in Calgary, and the establishments being honoured have shown a commitment to best practices and acting in the best interests of their patrons. I’d like to thank all of the award winners and nominees. You are helping keep Calgary safe while also strengthening our local economy.” The City of Calgary

“The value of Best Bar None lies in the fact that those bars that meet stringent standards have demonstrated they are responsibly managed and committed to ensuring their patrons safety to the best of their ability.” Inspector Ryan Ayliffe, Calgary Police Service

Best Bar None is an accreditation and awards program for liquor-licensed venues that aims to reduce alcohol-related problems by:

encouraging nightspots to adopt best practices related to customer safety and responsible levels of alcohol service;

giving nightspots the tools to be better prepared for any violent incidents; and

building positive relationships between the industry, enforcement, agencies, government and community.

Calgarians can determine if a venue is Best Bar None accredited through a plaque and door signage on display within the premises informing patrons and area residents of their participation in the program.

Best Bar None Calgary is a partnership between the AGLC, the City of Calgary and the Calgary Police Service with support from the Alberta Safer Bars Council. For a full list of accredited venues or for more information on Best Bar None Calgary, visit bestbarnone.ab.ca.