Calgary-based Organizations Receive Federal Support to Develop and Promote Clean Technology

December 20, 2017– Calgary, Alberta – Western Economic Diversification Canada
Technology and the innovation it helps promote are key to the future of Canada’s economy. This is why Western Economic Diversification Canada is committed to supporting technologies that will advance the Government of Canada’s environmental objectives, create jobs and stimulate growth in the clean tech sector.
The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, today announced combined investments of almost $3.5 million towards eight projects that support the development of clean technologies in Alberta.
The clean technology sector spans across traditional industries like transportation, manufacturing, and power generation and advances sustainable environmental objectives. Alberta’s vibrant clean tech sector is comprised of research institutions and firms that are developing ground-breaking technologies and processes. Five of the projects announced today are focused on developing emissions reduction technologies and three are forums that promote Canadian clean technology companies at high-profile events.
A focus on clean technology, innovation and growth is a core element of the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change. Through the Framework, Canada will focus on creating and maintaining globally competitive Canadian businesses as we transition to a low-carbon economy.
Canada’s Innovation Agenda promotes clean growth, good jobs and higher living standards for the middle class. The investments announced today are an example of this vision in action.
“Our government is proud to support Alberta industry partners in clean technology innovations. Investments in these eight projects will help bring about advances in energy efficiency – leading to lower carbon emissions and create opportunities for businesses to grow. We will continue to work with partners to invest in clean technologies that will create new jobs, provide environmental benefits and reinforce Canada’s globally competitive advantage in clean tech.”
The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities and Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre
“This investment from the Government of Canada will enable our researchers to test ideas, apply solutions, and develop cutting-edge applications at scales that will accelerate deployment and adoption by industry. These projects pave the way for Canadian industry to expand and develop new business opportunities in clean tech, and enhance Canada’s position as a global energy leader. The University of Calgary has the capacity needed to tackle the challenge of eliminating reliance on non-renewables, and we have the proximity to energy corporations, decision makers, and technology users to affect real change.”
Ed McCauley, Vice-President (Research),The University of Calgary
“We welcome this investment by the Government of Canada to develop effective and cost efficient technologies and systems to reduce methane emissions. This support enables us to accelerate innovations that are critical to Canada’s ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also supporting the ability of our economy to grow and prosper.”
Sandra Odendahl, President and CEO, CMC Research Institutes
“This investment from Western Economic Diversification Canada will allow TECTERRA to expand our GeoSpace, an equipment library open to tech companies for the development, testing, and commercialization of geospatially powered clean-tech. We are grateful for this continued support, as access to cutting-edge equipment has proven to be extremely valuable for the small and innovative companies who otherwise couldn’t access the tools they need. As a result of this support, companies across the West will be able to accelerate the development and commercial success of their clean-tech.”
Jonathan Neufeld, CEO, TECTERRA
“CeDER will provide PTAC, the Saskatchewan Research Council, and innovators with a new tool to validate the field performance of air emissions detection, quantification and reduction technologies, leading to increased rapid technology adoption, economic growth and faster GHG emissions reductions.”
Marc Godin, Technology Advisor, Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada
“Through our portfolio of annual technology financing events, CapitalRoad Foundation is committed to improving the opportunities for early and growth stage Canadian technology companies to better access investment financing. WD’s strategic investment in support of clean technology will help strengthen the overall innovation ecosystem and ensure that Canada, and the growth stage technology companies that are integral to the country’s prosperous future, remain globally competitive.”
Tom Ogaranko, Chairman, CapitalRoad Foundation
“The Alberta Clean Technology Innovation Alliance is committed to positioning the province as a global clean technology leader. This support will allow ACTIA to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, customers and mentors to accelerate the development and deployment of made-in-Alberta clean technology solutions.”
Jason Switzer, Executive Director, Alberta Clean Technology Industry Alliance
“With the support of WD, CGEF has organized Clean Tech Pavilion for two different Oil and Gas industry trade shows, one in 2017 and another to be held in 2018. These venues provide Clean Tech innovators an opportunity to move from their Research & Development phase and showcase their products to Oil & Gas extractive experts. At the CGEF conference in September, 2017, CGEF provided booth space to 7 innovators to demonstrate their products, make presentations and to network with delegates at the conference. CGEF will host a Clean Tech Pavilion at the upcoming Global Petroleum Show in June 2018. This will increase the exposure of innovative products and processes that are designed to increase efficiency and reduce environmental effects of natural resource extraction, leading to the development and/or commercialization of Clean Tech products and processes that will surpass the current industry standards. Meetings with domestic and international Oil & Gas executives and foreign governments will increase capital investment and market share of Clean Tech products for western Canadian businesses. This, in turn, will lead to increased employment and the retention of highly qualified personnel in western Canada.”
Adele Williamson, Director, Canadian Global Exploration Forum