Calgary-based Organizations Receive Federal Support to Develop and Promote Clean Technology

December 20, 2017– Calgary, Alberta – Western Economic Diversification Canada

Technology and the innovation it helps promote are key to the future of Canada’s economy. This is why Western Economic Diversification Canada is committed to supporting technologies that will advance the Government of Canada’s environmental objectives, create jobs and stimulate growth in the clean tech sector.

The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, today announced combined investments of almost $3.5 million towards eight projects that support the development of clean technologies in Alberta.

The clean technology sector spans across traditional industries like transportation, manufacturing, and power generation and advances sustainable environmental objectives. Alberta’s vibrant clean tech sector is comprised of research institutions and firms that are developing ground-breaking technologies and processes. Five of the projects announced today are focused on developing emissions reduction technologies and three are forums that promote Canadian clean technology companies at high-profile events.

A focus on clean technology, innovation and growth is a core element of the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change. Through the Framework, Canada will focus on creating and maintaining globally competitive Canadian businesses as we transition to a low-carbon economy.

Canada’s Innovation Agenda promotes clean growth, good jobs and higher living standards for the middle class. The investments announced today are an example of this vision in action.